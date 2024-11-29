Washington DC, November 29: A dangerous sex trend has come to light from United States where male students across college campuses are allegedly consuming "honey packets" which are marketed as sexual enhancers. Reportedly, the so-called honey packets which allegedly contains "natural ingredients" is said to boost sexual performance besides enhancing the intensity of an erection. However, doctors have warned against the new sex trend of using "honey packets" as the so-called natural product could pose significant health risks.

The use of "honey packets" came to light when a video on TikTok showed several male students at Arizona State University speak about the popularity of the products. Notably, the video has garnered over 400,000 views on the Chinese video sharing platform. However, investigations revealed that most of the "honey packets" contain hidden pharmaceutical drugs, especially the same active ingredients which are found in Cialis and Viagra. Sex With Student in US: High School Teacher Arrested For Sexually Abusing 15-Year-Old Boy in Arizona.

Both Cialis and Viagra have been approved by the for erectile dysfunction. It is also reported that the these drugs including sildenafil, can cause dangerous side effects. These side effects include a sudden spike in blood pressure, chest pain, changes in vision and can even cause heart attacks. It was also learned that the "honey packets" used by male students across US college campuses are not regulated by the FDA.

As per the reports, "honey packets" are not regulated by FDA as they are categorised as dietary supplements. Expressing concern over the use of honey packets, Dr Jesse Mills, a clinical professor and director of the Men's Clinic at UCLA, said that college students are likely to buy these packets without knowing what is inside. On the other hand, doctors are also sounding alarm over the combination of honey packets with alcohol, a common sight at college parties.

Speaking about the effects of combining honey packets and alcohol, Dr Peter Leone, a professor at the University of North Carolina, said that the mixture could lead to severe drops in blood pressure besides students experiencing dizziness or fainting. It is also found that most of the male students across college campuses in the United States are using the honey packets to boost their sexual performance.

