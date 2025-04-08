April 9, 2025, Special Days: April 9, 2025, is a day filled with diverse celebrations across cultures and interests. In the Hindu calendar, Vamana Dwadashi is observed, a day dedicated to Lord Vamana, an incarnation of Vishnu. Globally, it’s National Winston Churchill Day, commemorating the former British Prime Minister's honorary U.S. citizenship. Whimsical celebrations include National Unicorn Day, celebrating the mythical creature, and National Gin and Tonic Day, toasting a classic cocktail. Food lovers can also enjoy National Chinese Almond Cookie Day. Kosovo Constitution Day marks a significant event in the country's democratic history, while Jumbo Day highlights the magnificence of elephants. Additionally, International ASMR Day is observed by those who appreciate the calming effects of Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response content.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on April 9, 2025 (Wednesday)

Vamana Dwadashi National Winston Churchill Day National Unicorn Day National Gin and Tonic Day National Chinese Almond Cookie Day Kosovo Constitution Day Jumbo Day International ASMR Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on April 9, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:25 am on Wednesday, 9 April 2025 (IST)

6:25 am on Wednesday, 9 April 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 6:54 pm on Wednesday, 9 April 2025 (IST)

Famous April 9 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Jaya Bhaduri Bachchan Amruta Fadnavis Kristen Stewart Dennis Quaid Cynthia Nixon Jay Baruchel Leighton Meester Elle Fanning Swara Bhaskar MacKenzie Bezos Hugh Hefner (9 April 1926 - 27 September 2017) Lil Nas X Raaghav Anson Dorrance Anita Kanwal Priyank Panchal Grace Antony Jairam Ramesh Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli Rahul Sankrityayan (9 April 1893 - 14 April 1963)

April 8, 2025, Special Days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2025 09:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).