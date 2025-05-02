The scorching heat reminds us of the rainfall. The month of May is when summer is at its peak, making individuals desperately wait for the monsoon. What makes monsoons even more favourable is the rhythmic sound of rainfall, which transcends a sense of calmness. After all, who doesn’t love that cosy feeling of snuggling up under a blanket with a cup of hot beverage and a good book while the pitter-patter of rain taps gently on the window? It’s hardly surprising that such relaxing sound is one of the most popular sleep soundtracks—even when it is not raining outside. Soothing rain sounds and ASMR thunderstorm videos and clips are perfect for a deep goodnight sleep. As we wait for the scorching heat to get over and monsoon 2025 to shower upon us, we bring you rain sounds for sleeping videos that you can download for free online. Mumbai Rains Pictures and Videos Take Over X! Internet Users Flood Social Media Timeline With Pre-monsoon Images.

What is it about the rain that makes the atmosphere so relaxing? Can water sounds really help you get a better night’s sleep? Soft rainfall sounds are a type of green noise—a term used to describe nature sounds. Green noises are considered consistent mid-level frequency to produce a steady, flat sound like rain. Things pertaining to water send us all to a place of nostalgia and comfort. Listening to water-centric nature sounds helps us clear our minds and, eventually, make us fall asleep. Mumbai: Sky Turns Pink and Purple Ahead of Rainfall, Elated Mumbaikars Share Pics and Videos.

The searches ‘Heavy thunderstorm sounds,’ ‘soothing rain sounds,’ ‘ASMR rain and thunderstorms sounds’ spike as people spend more time listening to the calming sounds of rainfall, helping them to unwind, relax and fall asleep.

Watch Video of Rain Sounds For Sleeping:

Watch Video of Heavy Rain To Sleep Immediately:

Watch Video of Thunderstorm Sounds For Peaceful Sleep:

Watch Video of Rain Sounds and Nature:

Watch Video of Soothing Rain Sound For Deep Sleep:

Watch Video of ASMR Rain Sounds For Sleep:

From its effortlessly soothing green noise effect to its ability to promote relaxation and reduce stress, the science behind this natural sleep aid is fascinating. It seems better to trade the ping of push notifications for the sweet pitter-patter of raindrops. Your REM cycle will thank you!

