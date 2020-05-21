Erotic Body Massages: From a HOT Boob Massage to Anus Rub, Ways to Fondle Erogenous Zones for an Intense Orgasm

Massage (Image used for representational purpose only) (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Does the mere idea of a hot body massage turn you on? If your answer is “Hell yeah!”, it’s time you make room for one in your bedroom too! While a basic body massage with leave you all calm and relaxed, a HOT massage will definitely make you scream with orgasm. A lot of couples who would want to try something new in the bedroom to spice up their sex life would definitely want to try this method. When you stimulate the right spots whole giving a body massage, it can make your partner crazy horny!

A relaxing foot massage

Nothing is as relaxing as a soothing foot massage. All you gotta go is, get some moisturizer or oil. Start by rubbing it around their toes and feet. Gently start massaging your partner’s foot. It is said that certain pressure points in the feet stimulate blood flow in the body. These specific points (SP4 and K1) are directly connected with the reproductive organs.

A scintillating boob massage

A boob massage is going to make both the man and the woman passionately horny! You may not necessarily need oil to massage a woman’s breasts. Mere hands are enough. Start gently moving your fingers around her breasts and nipples. Then focus on one breast and massage it in a circular motion. Take the other breast in your hands and do the same. Then, use both your hands to massage both her breasts together, first clockwise and then anti-clockwise.

How about anus massage?

The anus is one of the erogenous zones for men. Rub the area around his anus with a lubricated finger. The stimulation will be erotic enough to turn him on. However, to make things hotter, you could insert your finger inside and stroke it.