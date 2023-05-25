Love has come a long way since pigeon carriers and love letters. We live in a highly technologically sophisticated era where we can safely send the hottest thoughts to our trusty loved ones in a jiffy via texts! There are many methods to engage in sexual activity without even physically entering another person's space. There is phone sex, FaceTime sex, long-distance sex devices, and even old-fashioned phone sex, which is still very much relevant today, aka sexting! The traditional form of sexting still holds its relevance. It's supremely hot, easily accessible, and a tonne of fun! 15 Dirty Texts To Send Your Partner Before Heating Up Things Under the Sheet.

Sexting can be downright intense, in addition to being one of the sexiest things you can do with your phone. One of the best ways to investigate intimacy, pleasure, and sex together is through these sexy interactions. Sexting is one of the finest ways to talk to your partner about your sexual thoughts, desires, and boundaries.

It's not just a terrific way to become aroused but also let out some of that sexual tension. Trying to define what exactly qualifies as a sext might be challenging. Do they only have sexy emojis and texts or even voice messages enter into the picture?

Check out some of the hottest sexting lines to send to your partner:

"Can I undress you me with your teeth?"

"Come over. I have chocolates, flower and handcuffs."

"What's your wildest fantasy? Come over. We'll fulfill it"

"Dessert is on me tonight—literally."

"Can I perform a striptease for you?"

"I've been thinking about you all day! You. Naked."

"When are you coming over? Don't wear anything you don't want me ripping off of you."

"I can’t stop thinking about how hot you looked in that dress."

"I can’t wait to see those beautiful lips of yours again."

"I get so turned on thinking about you."

"I am so lucky I get to kiss you/taste you/touch you/fuck you."

"I want to do you so bad right now."

There are always ways to add a little extra heat to your relationship, whether you've been together for a week, a month, or ten years. Sexting is arguably the quickest and simplest method to add a little heat to your pairing.

