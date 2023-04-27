Oral sex has now been linked to be the leading risk factor for throat cancer. Especially western countries have seen a sharp rise in throat cancer over the past 20 years. That is not it, some have even referred to it as an epidemic. This is because there has been a sharp increase in oropharyngeal cancer, a particular type of throat cancer that affects the tonsils and back of the throat. The human papillomavirus (HPV), the primary cause of cervix cancer, is the key contributor to this cancer. Sexual contact can transmit HPV. In the US and the UK, oropharyngeal cancer is more prevalent than cervical cancer. Oral Sex Tips: How To Have Oral Sex? HOT Things To Keep in Mind While Going Down on Your Partner.

Oral Sex and Throat Cancer

The number of sexual partners you have throughout your lifetime, especially oral intercourse, is the most significant risk factor for oropharyngeal cancer. Oropharyngeal cancer is 8.5 times more likely to occur in people who have had six or more oral sex partners over the course of their lifetime than in people who have not.

Studies on behavioural patterns reveal that oral sex is highly common in several nations. 80% of adults in a study in the UK on nearly 1,000 patients receiving tonsillectomy for non-cancer reasons reported engaging in oral sex at some point in their lives. But thankfully, only a few of those individuals get oropharyngeal cancer—the reason why is unclear.

According to the conventional idea, the majority of people contract HPV infections but are able to fully recover from them. A small percentage of people, perhaps as a result of a flaw in one particular immune system component, are unable to rid themselves of the illness. In some patients, the virus is capable of ongoing replication and, over time, integrates into the host's DNA at random locations, some of which can lead to the development of malignant host cells.

Males Must Receive HPV Vaccine as Well

The UK, Australia, and the US have all expanded their national recommendations for HPV vaccination to include young boys, a practice known as a gender-neutral vaccination policy. A universal immunisation programme, however, does not ensure coverage. A sizeable portion of various communities is against HPV vaccination due to issues with safety, necessity, or, less frequently, fears that it might promote promiscuity.

Contrarily, there is some evidence from population research that suggests young individuals may engage in oral sex instead of penetrative intercourse, at least initially.

