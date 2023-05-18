Unprotected anal sex carries a high risk of contracting many STDs, including chlamydia, gonorrhoea, herpes, hepatitis, intestinal parasites, HIV, HPV, and syphilis, just like unprotected vaginal sex does. To lower the risk of sexually transmitted illnesses, using latex condoms during anal sex works. Anal cancer is not always preventable. One of the best ways to prevent anal cancer is through HPV vaccination.

Every child between the ages of 12 and 13 is given the HPV shot. It aids in preventing genital warts as well as malignancies brought on by HPV. You can also adopt healthy adjustments to lessen your risk of developing anal cancer. It's crucial to visit a doctor if you experience any anal cancer symptoms. Even if you do not believe you have a higher risk of developing anal cancer, anyone can develop it. Anal Sex Dos and Don’ts: Want to Have Orgasmic Anal Sex? Precautions to Take While Steaming It up Under the Sheets.

Here are a few FAQs related to Anal Sex and its connection with HIV, Cancers and HPV:

Can Anal Sex Cause HIV?

If you have anal sex with an HIV-positive person without using protection (such as condoms or HIV treatment or prevention medication), you could contract HIV. The highest risk of contracting or spreading HIV is during anal sex. Unprotected anal intercourse is thought to carry an extraordinarily high risk of transmitting the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), up to 18 times higher than vaginal intercourse.

The factors that contribute to the higher risk are well established and include things like:

Rectal tissues' brittleness, which allows the virus to enter the bloodstream directly through minute tears or abrasions.

Rectal tissues' porousness, which allows access even when they are injured

High levels of HIV in pre-seminal fluid and semen, which double infection risk with each

A person's risk of infection doubles with every one-log (one digit) increase in their viral load, or the amount of the virus that can be identified in an infected individual. This is due to the high concentration of HIV in semen and pre-seminal fluid.

Can Anal Sex Cause Cancer?

Anal cancer may be more common in those who engage in anal intercourse. This might be brought on by the higher chance of HPV infection. Your likelihood of contracting HPV can be decreased by using condoms each time you have intercourse. A condom does not entirely eliminate the risk of HPV infection since it can spread to places that are not protected by it.

Can Anal Fissures Get Infected?

There are tiny glands inside the anus, and if they clog up, they may become infected and develop into an abscess. An anal abscess may occasionally result in the formation of an anal fistula. Tenderness is a common sign and symptom of anal abscesses. However, severe diarrhoea or inflammation can also lead to fissures. The anus tears as a result of the anus becoming dry and inflamed.

Additionally, vaginal and urinary tract infections can result from having vaginal intercourse after anal sex. Even though there is a far smaller risk of becoming pregnant via anal sex than from vaginal sex, it is still possible. Potentially infecting the providing partner is bacteria that generally reside in the anus. Additionally, vaginal and urinary tract infections can result from having vaginal intercourse after anal sex.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

