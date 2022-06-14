Sexual intercourse, making love or just sex, call it whatever, is a key and enjoyable element in many of our lives. Some call it the need, while others consider it a want. Sex & Relationship: 9 Things About Sexual Intimacy and Orgasm That You Have No Idea Were TRUE!

It is one of the least talked about natural things in the world. Almost everyone enjoys it, but nobody is bold enough to talk about it. Along with pleasure and enjoyment, numerous facts are linked to this desire. Here at LatestLY, we have curated a list of surprising facts about sex that you all must know about.

1. Women Get Erections Too!

The clitoris is made up of the same spongy erectile tissue as the penis, which expands and engorges with blood when aroused. You can observe by simply touching it when aroused, and it will be bigger.

2. A Headache Might Make You More in a Mood

According to research done by the Wake Forest University School of medicine, migraine sufferers reported higher levels of sexual desire. Another study also found that not all headache sufferers avoid sexual activities.

3. Reduces Stress

Intercourse helps you reduce your stress levels. People who have vaginal intercourse before a stressful task are expected to have lower levels of stress and lower blood pressure as compared to those who have no sex.

4. Sex Relieves Pain

The researchers at Rutgers University in New Jersey found that a surge of feel-good hormone oxytocin released during arousal or orgasm may actually help women feel less pain, especially during menstruation. Also, according to another study, oxytocin cuts pain perception in men by half.

5. Sex Protects Against Cancer

According to research, 50 years and plus men who have frequent sex are less likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer than men of the same age who do not have sex.

Sex brings with it numerous health and mental benefits. Therefore, to enjoy good health physically and mentally, it is important that you must know all the facts linked to it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2022 07:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).