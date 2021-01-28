Better sex life is not only necessary to make the relationship romantic, but its health benefits work for your mind, body and soul. Sex does just uplift your mood, but it brings a plethora of health benefits. Based on the research of Queen's University, amazing great benefits can be derived from having sex in the morning. It is said that sex in the morning helps the body to produce an antibody element called immunoglobin which even increases the body's immunity and reduces the risk of infection by 30 percent compared to others. Just like these facts here are more facts about sex and orgasm that will blow your mind Sleepgasms: Are They Real? Can Sex Dreams or Masturbation Cause Women To Moan and Orgasm in Their Sleep?

Research has revealed that men that have sex more than twice a week are less likely to have a heart attack than men who have sex once a month. Having sex regularly releases immunity-enhancing antibodies, which gives your body the strength to fight against cold and fever. Sex not only improves your mood, but according to a study, people who have sex regularly can combat stress well. If a headache is an excuse for not having sex, it is said that during orgasm, oxytocin levels rise five times, and in fact, endorphins give relief from pain and discomfort. During the orgasm, a hormone is also released that enhances immunity, repairs tissue and keeps skin healthy. People who experience orgasm twice a week live longer than those who have less sex. The hormones that keep men’s muscles and cholesterol in check, testosterone and estrogen in women is also increased by having sex. During sex, heart rate increases and fresh blood reaches your cells. Used blood is removed. Immediately after sex, one feels very sleepy. Good sleep is very important in terms of good health. It increases your alertness as well as keeps you healthy. By having sex every day, you can keep your body in shape. Half an hour of sex can helo burn 80 calories.

Sex in the morning is said to increase the quality of semen by 12 percent. According to research by UWAR University, sex in the morning increases estrogen levels in the body more quickly, which causes oxygen to circulate well for better skin and hair.

