For every couple in the world, dating has become a lot tricky with the COVID-19 pandemic. And while face-timing sure helps, a lot of us are itching to meet our significant others in person. But how do you go on a date while maintaining a safe distance? We have rounded up fun date ideas that will keep the two of you connected while you are six-feet apart. So if you are not living with your partner, continue reading for safe date ideas that you will simply enjoy!

Stargaze

If they stay in your neighbourhood, why not just invite them to a park or a garden and spend the romantic evening star gazing? You both can maintain a safe distance while you take home beautiful memories.

Paint

Get all your supplies and sit anywhere outdoors to paint. It could be a beach, a park or your own patio. Unleash creativity and bond with each other while you enjoy this fun date.

Go for a Picnic

Just pick a spot and individually drive to a place where you can arrange a picnic. Carry all your snacks and if you want you can also do a barbeque. Get your books and read to each other in the oh-so-romantic date.

Go on a Hike

It may not be the best time to step out, but if travels restrictions are a bit relaxed in your area, you can go for a hike in the mountains where you will be miles away from the population. You can do all the talking and enjoy nature walk while you enjoy other's company.

Biking is another excellent date idea if you and your partner love to ride. Feel the wind on your face and make the most of the time with each other.

