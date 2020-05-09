Dating Tips: Red Flags to Notice After the Honeymoon Phase in a Relationship Ends

Love And Relationship (Photo Credits: Pixnio)

What is the honeymoon period? When does it begin and when does it end? The honeymoon period in a relationship begins at the start of the relationship. When everything is new and you just cannot have enough of the person. It is the initial stage of every relationship where you see the world with rose-tinted glasses. It is that time of the relationship when you want to believe that your love life is nothing but a bed of roses. Love & Relationship: Signs That Indicate Your Partner Doesn’t See the Real You in a Relationship.

In the honeymoon phase, you wouldn't be able to see beyond your partner. All you'd do is think about them and spend more time with them more than anyone else. So for how long does the honeymoon phase last? Well, technically, it usually takes about six to eight months for two people to actually get to know each other, their likes and dislikes, their priorities in life and much more.

However, the honeymoon phase officially ends when you both get too comfortable around each other. You don't feel the urge to 'woo' your partner because you know they're yours. Unfortunately, when the honeymoon phase ends, there are likely more fights and disagreements too. It is around this time that you may see certain red flags which, if ignored, could lead to a disastrous ending. So what are the red flags to look out for once the honeymoon phase ends? Here are a few of them.

They're Jealous

Sure being possessive is all cute and stuff, but after a point, it can get suffocating. If your partner gets jealous of every other girl you talk to, it's time you confront her. In case if you think you should let go of it because you "like her too much", you'd just be digging your own grave because, in the next few months, you'd probably lose all your girl-friends because of your jealous girlfriend.

They Don't Communicate

A couple gets comfortable around each other by the time the honeymoon phase ends. However, if your partner isn't communicating about things to you, they're still not comfortable telling you what's on your mind. Or even worse, every time you have a fight, they'd just want you to read their mind. A real relationship isn't about mind games but all about communication and transparency.

They Want to Have the Last Word. Always.

Another red flag to watch out for after the honeymoon phase is over is to see whether they agree with you when you offer solutions to them. If they never take your suggestion and always want to have the last word, it's time to let go off them. Why? Because you will never have a say in the relationship.