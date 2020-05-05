Dating Tips: How Soon Should You Text her After a Great First Date?

Smartphone (Pixabay)

First dates can be pretty tricky. While you may like the other person after you both have gone out for the first time, you might still refrain from texting first. This could probably make your date wonder if you are interested in them or no. A user on Quora raised a similar query. He happened to go out on a date with someone and the two instantly clicked. They had a great time and also kissed in the end. Sounds all fine, right? Well, although they did text each other after reaching home, there has been no exchange of texts after that. Now, this has got the guy wondering if she is really into him and whether he should make the next move. Here Are Smart Ways to Not Get Friend-Zoned by the Love of Your Life.

From what it sounds like, you both seem to have had a really good time together. But as much as you might like her, it is only fair to not rush into things. The best way to find out if she is really into you would be to give it some time. While it is completely understandable how exciting this would have been since it all went really well, it is only legit to give her some time to get in touch with you. Probably wait for a couple of days for her to text you first and that’s how you’d know if she is really interested in taking things ahead. If not, you could always drop her a casual text sometime later. Butt remember to keep it casual and not come off as a desperate person.

Another tip is to not plan another date anytime soon. If she does text you first and you guys start talking, wait for some days until you decide to meet again. Chat with her, call her and get to know her a little before you completely invest your time in taking this forward.