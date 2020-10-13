First dates are often tricky and confusing and yet play a major role in deciding whether you’d want to go out with the other person again or if it will be a strict No-No. Undoubtedly, first dates can give you all sorts of thrills because the whole idea of meeting someone new can be pretty much exciting. And you wouldn’t want to ruin your chances if you do see them to be a potential partner after talking to them. And that’s why first dates are crucial. If you are a guy and are going on a first date with a woman you’ve swiped right, here are 5 important things you shouldn’t be asking her. Want a Perfect First Date? Here Are the Dos and Don’ts You Must Jot Down Real Quick!

How many men/ women, have you dated?

Trust us when we say that no one has ever benefitted from digging skeletons in the closet. All of us come with a lot of emotional baggage when it comes to our relationships. So it’s best to not bring up that question at all. If you want your first date to be a pleasant one, avoid asking her about how many men has she dated or what was the reason for her last breakup.

Do you want to have kids in the future?

Refrain from asking questions like, “Do you want to have kids?” or “Do you see yourself getting married someday?”. These questions just aren’t meant for first dates you see. Ask her these questions when you both have been together for a while and are on the same page in the relationship. If you don’t want her to freak out and avoid taking your calls, definitely remove these questions from the list.

What’s your relationship with your parents like?

By now, we’ve made it pretty clear to steer away from personal questions especially on the first date. Which also means, you shouldn’t be asking her about her equation with her parents. If the topic comes up organically and if she’s comfortable talking about it, then probably you could, but otherwise, don’t try to make a deliberate attempt to ask her about her relationship with her parents.

What’s with girls and makeup?

Irrespective of whether it's your first date or no, be sensible and never pass any stereotypical and judgmental comments about her gender or yours for that matter.

First dates are all about exploring each other’s hobbies and likes and dislikes. They’re also about having fun along with having intellectual conversations. Don’t make it personal and ruin it for yourself and for the other person by asking her the aforementioned questions. And, you can thank us later!

