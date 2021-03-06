Extramarital affairs are more common than most people in India wish to believe. However, infidelity has always been looked down upon, morally. When it comes to the gender ratio of women and men having an extramarital relationship, men have always outweighed women. Many researchers have found that about twice as many men as women reported having an extramarital affair. However, a recent survey by "Gleeden" revealed the current trends of extramarital relationship gender-wise and it may come as a surprise to many more and more women in India, majorly mothers are choosing extramarital relationships. Cheating Girlfriend: To Break Up or Not to Break Up? How to Deal Infidelity – Relationship Query of the Day.

For 64 percent of these women, lack of sex is the main reason behind infidelity. "Gleeden" is a French extra-marital dating app that commissioned the study. This platform was developed for women by women and aimed at providing women, especially ones in an existing relationship or marriage, a safe and discreet space to look for love, sex, support, or friendship. The app currently has 13 lakh users in India.

The survey, which appears to reflect the attitudes of urban, educated, and financially independent women in the age group of 30-60 across India, found that 48 percent of Indian women who had extramarital affairs were not just married but also had children. The findings of the survey, published by The New Indian Express, suggest that 64 percent of the surveyed women who indulged in extra-marital relationships did so because of lack of sexual intimacy or fulfilling sex life with their marrier partners.

Last year, a survey found out that sexual intercourses outside marriage is regular for ‘open-minded’ married Indian women compared to men. Conducted online, the survey involved a sample size of over 1,500 people from across major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune and Ahmedabad and it revealed that 55 per cent of Indian have already cheated on their spouses, especially women.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 06, 2021 11:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).