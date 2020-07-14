Having a small penis is every man’s nightmare! More than the women, it is the men who want to have, if not the biggest, at least a “standard-sized” penis. For some men and women, the size of the package may or may not matter, but there are quite a few who are very touchy about the topic. Not only does it create insecurities in the minds of men, but it can also be physically challenging to have sex sometimes. Whether it is the condom that may not fit or maybe the erection wouldn’t be as big enough as one might expect, there are several challenges that men face when they have a small penis. So how do these men feel about it and what is it that they do to make their sex lives better? How to Increase Sperm Count with Diet: 10 Best Foods to Improve Men's Fertility and Sex Drive.

A user on Quora raised a similar query and also described how he manages to overcome the difficult situations. Surprisingly, a lot of other men too responded to the thread with some interesting details. Here’s taking a look at some of the answers. Micropenis: Does Small Penis Mean Bad Sex Life?

1."My sexual experience is limited. Overall, so far so good and very manageable.

However, there were difficulties at the beginning:

I remember the first time very vividly (unfortunately). I was so excited and nervous, but mostly nervous. And I thought I am very action-ready and everything, but when I looked down, well, it wasn't there, in fact, is retracted in my body as far as possible. After a few minutes of hiding it away under the covers, I got my nerve back, and it filled out to a 'presentable' size.

Then there was another problem: as we tried putting a condom on it, it just wouldn’t stay on me at all, so we decided to try without! We spent a half-hour foreplaying and when it came to it, I couldn't really enter her. We tried a few different positions, but it constantly slipped out of her. Eventually, she reached orgasm through clitoral stimulation. We never had sex again after that. We broke up a month later."

2. "Let me say this way, it's not black or white, nor good or bad, yeah I admit that the list of rather impractical things is kinda lengthy (unlike my penis, haha), like have to sit to pee, need a specially sized condom, penetration is sometimes challenging/impossible, or it is like half-inch short of being called 'micropenis' and so on and on.

BUT at the end of the day, as much as it gives me hard times (pun intended), all things considered, I do love it! After all, I can proudly say that I own a penis (a very undersized penis but a penis!)

I mean, I've had it all my life (and relatively remain the same size from birth), but it is very much functional, rock hard when needed (and when not needed) and so it can give pleasure to me and any future partners in many different ways. Now I really think about it, I could not be happier with it, 'cause I know that there are some folks out there who have even less than me, or who have been amputated or born without one."

3. "Hi, I have a really small penis and it is about 1-2 cm when erect and it is under the skin when flaccid . Having a small penis(I mean, that much small as I have) is quite a shameful thing for your manhood but it is ok if you dislike sex (a majority of them don't) You have to face some problems like. Masturbation sucks as I can't even wank as it is under my skin and hardly get erect. But doing anal is great. I have to sit and pee. Some girls may start to ignore you if they got to know your size. But some may like it and laugh at it :)

I dislike to be a boy and I love feminine things more.

I started taking interest in girlish things

I become more and more feminine

Talking to girls becomes more difficult as your manhood size is small

I don't feel anything between my legs

My erections are just nil

I was quite thin but as you gain fat it becomes smaller and smaller (as it is now)

You may feel depressed

You can easily wear tight pants as erection are nil for me

I dislike masturbation and it's because of my penis"

4. "When it’a as hard as it ever gets, my dick is just under 6 inches long (about 16 cm). Women are not impressed by a penis that size. But it functions adequately, and by being an enthusiastic cunnilingus practitioner I’ve managed to make my sexual partners happy. It is also long enough for easy masturbation. I don’t have any problem with it flopping around too much or getting cramped in my pants and having to adjust it, or getting conspicuous erections in public. I’ve seen photos of guys with enormous dicks, and I sometimes fantasize about having a giant cock and showing it off, but unfortunately, there’s nothing to be done about it, so I just appreciate what I’ve got and done my best with it."

While there are certainly a lot of challenges that men and women both face when dealing with a small penis, it is important to understand that it can affect the mental state of mind of a person. One may not experience a satisfying sexual experience every time when the size isn't big enough and there's not pretty much one can do about it. However, couples in this situation can always try different ways to make their sex life satisfying. For instance, one can try different sex positions when the size of the penis is small. Another way to have a great sex life with a small penis is to have erotic and sensuous foreplay, followed by clitoral stimulation.

