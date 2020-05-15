Sex and Relationships: How Important Is Physical Intimacy For a Healthy Relationship With Your Partner

Sex and Dating (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Imagine everything is smooth-sailing in a relationship – You and your partner connect well, whether it is emotionally or intellectually. But what about the physical part? What if you are in a relationship with someone who you love dearly but don’t enjoy sex with? A user on Quora raised a very legit question asking how important is good sex in a relationship. First Date Tips: 5 Crucial Things to Observe in Your Partner That May Say a Lot!

The truth is, having just sex is not enough. It has to be good enough so that you don’t go looking for it with someone else. Sex is something that connects two people. It is one of the greatest and most intense forms of intimacy. If you and your partner have got everything right but the sex, you might be in for grave trouble. If not now, probably sometime in the future.

The reason why we call having sex a ‘pleasurable’ or a ‘satisfying’ experience is that it satisfies us. It makes us feel content and more connected to the other person. According to Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs, just like food, water and sleep, sex is a physiological need. His five-tier model suggests that man’s desire for physiological needs is more than his desire for other deficiency needs like safety, belongingness among others.

However, sex may or may not be an essential part of every relationship. It totally depends on the couple whether they want to indulge in having sex or no. A lot of couples also prefer being in an open relationship for the same reason. It is probably because they don’t share good sex, but a great emotional connection. So, to answer your question, yes, good sex is one of the most important factors to keep a relationship going.