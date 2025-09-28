Jabalpur, September 28: In a shocking incident from Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district, a family was left stunned after a woman allegedly eloped with her sister-in-law, leaving behind her husband and young child. The case came to light after WhatsApp chats exposed an alleged romantic relationship between the two women.

The case originates from Amarpatan, where Ashutosh, a local resident, married Sandhya seven years ago. The couple, described as living happily, has a five-year-old son. Ashutosh later shifted to Jabalpur for his studies, where his cousin Mansi was a frequent visitor to their home. Mansi often accompanied Sandhya on shopping trips and family outings, and no one suspected anything beyond a close family bond. HC on Same-Sex Marriage: Madras High Court Orders Release of Woman Allegedly Held in Custody, Observes ‘Marriage Not Sole Mode To Start Family’.

However, on August 12, Sandhya suddenly disappeared. She was traced to Jabalpur railway station and briefly reunited with her husband and child. Just ten days later, on August 22, she went missing again, this time leaving her phone behind. Since then, she has not returned home. Pune Woman Marries Nashik Man After Same-Sex Marriage With Girlfriend; Case Filed As Husband Finds Obscene Chats, Videos in Her Phone.

Worried by her absence, Ashutosh checked her phone and was stunned to discover messages pointing toward an intimate relationship between Sandhya and Mansi. It was then suspected that the two women had eloped together.

Confirming the developments, ASP Suryakant Sharma stated that Ashutosh lodged a complaint at Ghampaur police station in Jabalpur Rural. Police have registered a case and begun an investigation. “The missing woman did not carry her phone, which makes tracking difficult. However, we have gathered some technical evidence and are continuing the search,” Sharma said.

The revelation of a same-sex relationship between a woman and her sister-in-law has sparked widespread discussion locally, leaving both families and community members shocked. Police are continuing efforts to trace the missing duo.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

