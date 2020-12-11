Ever heard of the term – sleepgasm? Well, turns out some women tend to orgasm in their sleep and that’s why they’re called sleepgasms. Is there a particular hormone in the body that triggers it? Although not a common phenomenon, there’s no particular reason why sleepgams happen to some women. It is most likely that the woman is dreaming about something utterly sexy and that turns her on in her sleep. It could be a celebrity who she’s been crushing on, wild fantasy or just a dream about her partner. So, can you call it a wet dream in that case? You sure can. Sex Query of the Week: Can Men Orgasm During Sex Without Ejaculating? Know More About Dry Orgasm.

An article on shesaid.com suggests that when a woman is at the REM (Rapid eye movement) sleep stage, a lot of blood flows down to your vagina which is what gets you turned on. While there is no particular way to control this and orgasm more while you’re asleep, there are various articles online wherein real women have shared a few techniques that can help them sleepgasm better. Let’s look at a few of them below.

It usually occurs when you’re exhausted

Several women have testified to the fact that they sleepgasm when they’re exhausted. A user of Reddit shared an erotic experience when she sleepgasm-ed in sleep when she was tired. Describing her experience, she wrote, “Typically it starts from a sexual dream or a dream of masturbation which in turn wakes me up right at the brink of an orgasm where my vulva and clit are throbbing and I’m super wet. My husband has mentioned that I sometimes moan and thrust during these sleep spells which usually always leads to me waking up and finishing off on top of him. These sleepgasms are so incredible but only happen maybe once a month or whenever I am super exhausted.”

Read something naughty before going to bed

Reading something naughty or watching porn without climaxing is another trick to help you orgasm in your sleep. Or simply indulge in wild, wild foreplay that will make you extremely wet, but make sure to not orgasm right then and there. Instead, go to bed with that feeling and see if that helps you sleepgasm.

Sleeping on your stomach

Studies online suggest that sleeping on your stomach can also help you have an intense orgasm while you’re asleep. How? Apparently, when you sleep on your stomach, it leads to shortness of breath, which in turn can help you orgasm. Another study suggests that sleeping on your stomach means there’s a contact between your vagina and something solid – your bed that makes you sleepgasm.

