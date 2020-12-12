Don’t worry if you were today-years-old if all this while, you didn’t know that there are many, many more types of orgasms that women can experience apart from the clitoral one. When it comes to masturbation, aren’t women truly blessed? While most of us tend to believe that clitoral stimulation is the ultimate way of pleasuring ourselves when masturbating, there are several other ways to experience an orgasm. For instance, did you ever know about boobgasms and that they can make you just as horny as clitoral stimulation? So what really are boobgasms and what are the different types of orgasms that women can experiment with to satisfy their sexual needs? Here’s taking a look at some of them. From Clitoral to Anal, Here Are the Types of Orgasms You Didn't Know Existed!

Clitoral Orgasms – The saviour!

This one’s been the saviour since time immemorial. Most grown-up women know what vaginal orgasms are and how they’ve been satisfying women not just during masturbation but also during sex, obviously.

Blended Orgasms – The multiple version orgasm

Ever thought how erotic it would be to have the multiple version orgasm? Blended orgasms are a mix of vaginal, clitoral and sometimes anal and erogenous orgasms. They’re not easy to achieve for most women but you can master the art of blended orgasms by trying various tricks and sex toys. Good luck!

Boobgasm – The new clitoral orgasm?

Boobgasms, as we mentioned above, can actually make you turned on like crazy! What works best here is nipple stimulation. For a lot of women, playing with the nipple can be a hard turn on and that’s what can help them achieve a boobgasm. Basically, your boobs act as the clit of your chest and can stimulate the same brain region that is activated by clitoral stimulation.

Sleepgasms – Are they even real?

Well, they certainly are! A lot of women have reportedly experienced sleepgasms aka orgasm in their sleep especially when they’re exhausted. There are various techniques to sleepgasm if you ever wish to try one!

Analgasm – Can you cum from the behind?

This one’s typically difficult and impossible for some in certain cases because rectum stimulation isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. As the name suggests, analgasm basically is a type of orgasm that can bring pleasure to your vagina, cervix and bum. Analgasms can be achieved by both men and women through different tricks and techniques.

