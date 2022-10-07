Boobgasms, sometimes known as breast-induced orgasms, are more common than you think. Did you know that there has been research that conclusively demonstrates through the use of MRI scanning technology that nipple stimulation is related to and strikingly similar to direct stimulation of the clitoris and vagina? This information was published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine in 2011. Some experts believe that nipples can be treated like a clitoris to have the best chance of getting the elusive boobgasm. But of course, one cannot go gaga over it. Less can sometimes be more. Is Boobgasm a Real Thing? Right Way to Give the Most Erotic and Unforgettable Boob Orgasm to Your Woman.

Step-By-Step Process to Stimulate the Boobs for Orgasm

Start out slowly and gently massaging the side boob and armpit region to tease the area.

Similar to clitoral contact, it is preferable to apply wetness rather than "dry rub" the nipple.

It can be exhilarating to blow a stream of breath across a moist nipple, which can also trigger clitoral contractions.

Before taking a gentle bite of it, try giving it a light tap.

Women with natural breasts, or breasts that haven't been surgically augmented, are more likely to experience boobgasms. Due to the erratic nature of nerve endings, sensory loss or dilution can occur following any sort of operation.

During sexual activity, blood travels to a particular location of the body, which causes that area to change colour from its natural shade of pink or red to one that is darker. This tendency also holds true for lips, which explains why many find bright red lipstick to be so alluring. Both male and female genitalia follow the same rule. This rule also applies to nipples. The nipples become darker and more red as they are stimulated. This colour change can serve as a visual cue for you or your partner to know when they are getting just the perfect amount of caressing and trigger a boobgasm.

