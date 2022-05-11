Dreams may or may not come true. But wouldn't you want some XXX-tra HOT steamy sex you dreamt about to come true? Oh, you would. Dreaming about sex can be fun but if it is constantly happening then it might confuse one a little- isn't it? Erotic dreams may often reveal your suppressed sexual desires... they may also mean something entirely different. Let's try an decode these dreams and what it means to have frequent sexy dreams. Sex Dreams: What Are Intercourse, Masturbation and Other Common Sex-Related Dreams? Do They Mean Anything?

Seeing a Third Person

If in a dream husband and wife see themselves having sex with a stranger or lover then it may have two different meanings. Either the sexual relationship between the two may be quite experimental or you wish to experiment in your sex life.

Virgin Having Sex

If a virgin girl dreams of having sex with a man or her partner in her dreams, it could be because of two reasons. The first reason may be that she is looking to have sex, second, maybe she wishes to try something new in life. Having intercourse in dreams also means that you are very shy on the inside due to which you are not able to express your love.

With Ex-Boyfriend or Girlfriend

If you see yourself having sex with your ex-girlfriend or boyfriend in a dream then your sex life with your ex-boyfriend/girlfriend may have been very good. You may not compare your new partner but your subconscious mind does. If you are single then it means that you are missing sex.

With a Favourite Star

If you have sex with one of your favourite stars in a dream, it simply means that you are looking for more in your partner.

Cheating On Your Partner

If you cheat on your partner in a dream, it means that some suppressed feelings may have been bottled up. This dream often occurs when there is going to be a big change in the relationship. This dream means that you are not able to understand this big change happening in your life and you are wondering how you will manage things in the future. The second meaning of this dream is that you are not getting full time with your partner and you need emotional bonding with them.

Sex or erotic dreams may also occur due to not being able to enjoy sex in real life or if you are unable to bring these feelings to the fore even if you want to. It would be prudent that if you have these kinds of dreams, you must share them with your partner.

