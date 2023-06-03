Sex is not just the most exciting thing...but super healthy and holds many, many crazy facts related to it. First, let's talk about the one that ignites curiosity the most: "Who had first sex in the world?" The origins of sex have been found by scientists, and just like anyone's first experience, it sounds quite unpleasant. It appears that the earliest instance of copulation took place 385 million years ago in the chilly Scottish sea. The fornicators in question were a kind of bony fish with a simple jaw structure known as Microbrachius dicki. Sex Recognised as Sport in Sweden, First European Sex Championship To Be Held on June 8; Check Rules, Disciplines and Other Key Details Here.

Crazy, isn't it? Well, let's take at some other sex facts:

Ejaculated sperm can live for up to three days after entering a woman's vagina and reaching her cervical mucus. Sperm can only survive for a few hours outside the body. In just two weeks, a typical healthy guy can discharge enough sperm to fertilise every female in the globe. Sex makes you more resistant to pain. Hormones that assist you in lowering your pain threshold are released during orgasms. Have you ever wondered why it's challenging to urinate right away after having sex? This is due to the production of an anti-diuretic hormone after an orgasm. One of the finest stress relievers is having sex. It eases your anxiety and decreases your blood pressure. A fantastic, all-natural remedy for headaches is sex. You can look 4–7 years younger by engaging in sex at least three times per week. It is considerably more difficult to lie to someone you are sexually attracted to. Right before her menstruation, a woman's sexual desire peaks. First-time sex is not necessarily painful. It's possible for some of you to have bled or felt pain for the first time, but it's not usually the case. There are numerous advantages to peeing after sex. Basically, the germs go from the urethra to the bladder, and if renal failure is not prevented, it can spread to the kidneys. There is a potential that the bacteria will be eliminated by the urine when you urinate after having sex. When you have sex, your inner nose widens. The average person's heart beats at a rate of 140 beats per minute during an orgasm. In one hour, sperm can travel up to 7 inches.

Regular sex is not only known to boost fertility but also lower sperm DNA damage and improve sperm quality in men. The European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology found that after seven days, men who had daily sex or ejaculated had more viable and higher quality semen than men who did not. For women, having sex has been seen to reduce menstrual cramps, headaches and helps improve the overall mood.

