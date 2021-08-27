Reza Goodary also known as Mohammadreza Goodary is a martial arts world champion who resides in Thailand.

The winner of 2 medals in the World Martial Arts Masterships (WMC) in 2016 and 2019, a record holder of an extraordinary 299 professional karate fights with 253 wins, has announced that he will continue his training in America in 2022. He has Focused in mastering multi, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and mixed martial arts in Thailand in recent years.

He Says:

“Despite difficulties in the last 6 years he was able to grow immensely in his field. Training in professional camps such as Venum Training Camp helped me tremendously to elevate my MMA scales. I am hopeful to display my 26 years of martial art skills in the United States of America after the COVID-19 epidemic.”

Reza Goodary is the only Iranian martial artist who specializes equally in Karate, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Yongmudo and the professional international activities. He wants to become a star again in the field of mixed martial arts. He has a Karate Black belt 4th Dan (Degree) and a (A) degree world-class in coaching and refereeing by International Shindenkai organization (ISKO). He also achieved BJJ blue belt by DJ Jackson.

He was able to win 16 out of 20 fights in Brazilian jiu-jitsu in 2019 and 2020 where he successfully won 16 fights and 6 gold, 1 silver, and 3 bronze medals. Previously, the Asian circulations named him “The never-ending man”. Any field that he steps in, he gets remarkable achievements. Between 2018 and 2020, He participated in eight professional Muay Thai fights in Thailand.

The Persian Leopard aspires to win a mixed martial arts championship title in the future. Currently he is a member of the United States Ju-jitsu Federation (USJJF), United States Muay Thai Federation (USMF) and USA National Karate-do Federation.