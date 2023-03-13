Scilence is a name that's been circulating in the music industry lately. And for a good reason. This DMV area native has captured the hearts of many with her unique mix of electronic 80s synth pop and hip hop. Her debut album, "The Red Cup Demo," released in 2021, paved the way for her popularity. But it was her hit single "Crush," featuring Bizarre from Eminem's rap group D12, that made her a sensation throughout the United States. Now, Scilence has just released a new project titled "Scilence Unplugged (The Live LP)," and it's a game-changer.

Scilence's live LP is a collection of all of Scilence's fan favorites but in a live setting. The album's instrumentation is unparalleled, boasting a wide range of sounds, including those from a grand piano, Rhodes, string quartet, jazz horns, Latin percussion, and more. The autotune used on this LP is particularly exceptional and adds an electrifying quality to the overall sound.

Scilence displays remarkable vocal mastery over her autotune, exemplified perfectly in her melodious track "I Like Trips With U." Her ability to transition into her more mischievous head voice is reminiscent of a villain, similar to the Joker, which is incredibly captivating for the audience. The fans can't seem to get enough of "I Like Trips with U," with its villainous undertones.

Scilence's musical journey started when she was 12 and she developed a certain interest in writing music along with playing the piano, guitar, and drums. Her stage name, Scilence, came from not beginning to talk until the age of six. She received her training as a recording engineer at the Studio West Recording School in San Diego, California. During her studies, she also undertook an internship at Black Wav Studio, located in El Cajon, California.

What sets Scilence apart from other artists is her unique sound and background as an audio engineer. She plays a pivotal role in the overall ambiance of her songs, bringing fresh and innovative ideas to the table. Scilence is an alumnus of the most prominent and prestigious engineering colleges in the United States, Musicians Institute and Studio West, where she learned hands-on from the best engineers who have worked with Beyonce, Quincy Jones, Disney, Carol G, Blueface, Celine Dion, Alanis Morissette, Mick Jagger, Aerosmith, Shaggy, and more.

Scilence's persona includes red party cups, which you can find in all of her music videos, and she has built a fan base of mostly psychedelic partygoers. She is often compared to the likes of Travis Scott, Future, and Trippie Redd, but she brings a very authentic sound to the synth-pop world.

Scilence has produced several works, such as "The Red Cup Demo" (2021), "The Solo Cup EP" (2022), and "Scilence Unplugged the Live LP" (2023). Her standout track is "Crush," which has garnered over 1 million views on YouTube, helping Scilence to amass over 100,000 subscribers and receive a YouTube creators award plaque.

Scilence isn't just an audio engineer; she's also an exceptional singer-songwriter and producer. In her latest studio album, "Scilence Unplugged: The Live LP," she's started to get her feet wet with production. The album is a true game-changer for the industry, breaking the norm by blending classical, jazz, synth-pop, hip-hop.