Pakistani rapper Talha Anjum has recently gotten engaged, drawing widespread attention on social media. The intimate ceremony took place in Karachi, with photos and videos from the celebration quickly going viral online. Reports suggest the couple is planning to tie the knot in 2026.

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @zoieakarim)

Who Is Zoiea Karim?

Talha Anjum is engaged to his cousin, Zoiea Karim, who is based in London. Zoiea is a digital creator known for wellness and lifestyle content and has over 67,000 followers on Instagram, where she goes by the handle @zoieakarim. Professionally, she works as a medical aesthetician and also identifies as a biomedical scientist.

Zoiea Karim's Education and Professional Background

Zoiea holds a Bachelor’s degree in Biomedical Science from Royal Holloway, University of London. She later completed her Master’s in Public Health at Imperial College London. According to reports, she served as a senior representative of the Pakistan Society during her academic years, with her research focusing on therapeutic safety. She has also pursued a diploma in Graphic Design, expanding her skill set beyond the sciences.

Engagement Moments Go Viral

The first glimpse of the engagement surfaced after one of Talha Anjum’s friends shared a video with the caption, “Talha getting hitched before GTA6.” The clip showed the rapper celebrating with friends while dancing to the song Hawa Aaney De. Another video, shared by the henna artist, featured Zoiea’s and Talha’s names written during the mehndi ceremony, further confirming the engagement.

Wedding Plans Ahead

While neither Talha nor Zoiea has made an official statement about the wedding date, multiple reports indicate that the couple is expected to get married sometime in 2026. Fans continue to await further details as engagement visuals continue to circulate online.

