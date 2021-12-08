Sharmila Tagore is a great actress. Her smile, grace, poise with she conducts herself, her unique way of saying the lines, her spectacular chemistry with nearly every hero she worked with - all these make her one of the most loved and revered actresses from yesteryear. Even today, whenever she makes an appearance, it is no less grand and elegant. During her days in active cinema, Tagore made a lot of heads turn with her fashion statements and today on his birthday, we couldn't find any better topic to discuss apart from the iconic looks that she has served in movies. Indian Audience Love to See Tears on Screen: Sharmila Tagore on Bollywood's Sentimental Films.

The monokini in the 60s!

Sharmila Tagore (Photo credit: Twitter)

The Winged Eye

Sharmila tagore (Photo credit: Twitter)

The bouffant

Sharmila Tagore (Photo credit: twitter)

The halter blouse

Sharmila Tagore (Photo credit: YouTube)

The Haute-stuff

Sharmila Tagore (Photo credit: Twitter)

They there's a thin line between style and vulgarity. Sharmila Tagore can teach that to every actress in India how to avoid crossing that line!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2021 08:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).