You will find different types of beauty products in the market to keep their skin healthy and glowing. However, sleep and skincare go hand-in-hand and is natural way to get better skin. It is important to make use of your sleep time help rejuvenate your skin. Taking care of your skin well may reduce the number of expensive beauty products you need. As the skin repairs itself during the night, it is important to have a good night-time routine. A good bed time routine can help get rid of the problem of acne and pimples etc. Let us tell about ways you can take care of your skin before sleeping at night. Summer Skin Care Routine: From Double Cleansing to Using SPF In Your Daily Regime, Here's How You Take Care of Your Skin in Summer.

Do not forget to remove makeup before sleeping: If you wear makeup all day, you should clean your makeup before sleeping at night. You can also use natural makeup remover for this. Almond or coconut oil is considered very good for removing makeup. It also keeps your skin glowing and clear.

Use cleanser: If you have greasy skin, oil and dirt get easily accumulated on the face. Problems like pimples become common due to clogging of pores. So use cleansing milk on your face before sleeping at night.

Take Care of Eyes: The surface of the eyes is very sensitive, so it is very important to take care of it. Do not forget to apply eye cream around the eyes before sleeping. Waking up late in the night also causes dark spots around the eyes, so sleep well.

Moisturize your skin: It is important to moisture your skin. Apply moisturizing cream, coconut oil or lotion all over the body at night. This will retain moisture in your skin.

Apply serum: You can try out serums that suit your skin the best before sleeping at night and hydrate the skin. This not only keeps your skin hydrated, but also reduces wrinkles. Apart from serum, you can also use anti aging cream.

Along with skin care, it is also very important to take care of hair. Massage your hair thoroughly before sleeping at night. Also, you will get a deep sleep.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2021 10:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).