Story of Priyam Raj, 17-Year-Old Founder, Content Creator and Much More!

Priyam Raj (Photo Credit: File Image)

Priyam Raj, a 17-Year-Old from Deoghar, Jharkhand is active on the internet ever since he was only 9-year-old. In the beginning, he made several videos on his YouTube Channel about tech and his favourite Games without being aware that you can actually make money off it. He also made a Blog on Google’s free Blogspot Platform in which he posted similar content. After a few weeks of constantly doing all that, he got to know that all this work can actually make you money and that’s the point his life changed.

He started making money through Google AdSense and with his first earnings, he invested all of it back in learning Web Development and upgrading his Computer to produce better content. Many of his websites, in the beginning, didn’t go well but that didn’t make him stop, he kept on learning from his mistakes and trying not to repeat them.

His recent work, “Timenite” is basically a simple website which got over 50,000 Visitors in less than a month of its launch and it ranks very well on Google’s search engine. After many years of experience, he has mastered Search Engine Optimization and is probably one of the Youngest to do that.

Even after being successful in so many fields, he’s always down to learn and experiment with new things on the internet. Despite all that, he’s also experienced in Dropshipping, Email Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Affiliate Marketing and even more!

He still has a lot more projects about which he posts on his Social Media, his success towards all this since from such a less age make makes him super-creative. When asked, he says “I’m still just a kid who loves Superheroes, Gaming and Technology“