Sun tans are very common during summer. With intense heat and sunlight at the peak, it becomes difficult to escape the tan. Sun tans generally occur when ultraviolet rays from the sun change the pigment in the skin to produce a darker colour. People try various ways to escape the tan but always end up getting tan on some or the other part of the body, be it the face, neck, hands or legs. As you look for methods to stay away from tanning during summer 2023, we at LatestLY have listed down a few methods that might help you remove the tan easily. Coconut Oil For Sun Tan Removal; Here's How to Detan Your Skin Naturally.

1. Besan and Curd

One of the very old methods of removing the tan is scrubbing with besan and curd. You can also add a bit of turmeric for better results. Apply the paste for 20-30 minutes and use it two to three times a week for best results.

2. Strawberry and Milk

Strawberry and milk are a very good combination for removing summer tan. Make a refreshing face pack using 5-6 crushed strawberries with 2 tablespoons of milk. Leave it on the skin for 10-15 minutes and wash with water. Summer Skincare: Why Skin Products Must Be Applied in the Correct Order? Here's a Step-by-Step Regimen You Can Follow.

3. Papaya and Honey

Take half a cup of mashed papaya and add a spoonful of honey to it. Apply it over the tanned area and rub it nicely for the best results.

4. Tomato and Yoghurt

Tomato is known for its glowing skin. It can give you excellent results in removing suntan by mixing it with yoghurt and applying it to the tanned area.

5. Oatmeal and Buttermilk Facepack

One of the best tan removal remedies for the face is an oatmeal and buttermilk face pack. The combination of oatmeal and buttermilk will exfoliate and soften the skin improving the skin tone.

It is always good to use natural remedies instead of using chemical products and have patience with tanning as it cannot be removed overnight.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2023 05:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).