Mahdi Pourzaferani, a UK-based programmer is putting his years of experience into entrepreneurship. He has been working in tech security since 2008 and after having worked with leading tech firms like EA Sports, Opting Gaming and Rockstar Games, he has set out on his own and set up his own IT security firm - Fivem & Fivem Store LLC. Pourzaferani is an expert in tech security and has built a state-of-the-art scanner that can identify and protect against a plethora of cyber attacks. Through a network of carefully built channels, Pourzaferani has been able to crack down on many malicious hackers.

Apart from his expertise in IT security, Pourzaferani is also blockchain advisor and has a built a name for himself in the industry. He has helped many individuals, entrepreneurs and companies invest in crypto.

He says, “I don’t have to say much about the tech industry for people to understand its importance. Our lives are so integrated with it- and that is why tech security and digital literacy is required. I took on this entrepreneurship journey so I can use my knowledge and experience to help out as many people as I can and keep them safe in the tech space.”

“We’ve more and more people connecting with us on the interweb, even children have access to internet and the internet is only going to expand. Not everyone has the best intentions and it is important that all of us remain cautious.”, he continues, “But it is also important that programmers weed out hackers and stop their attacks from affecting people. One can only be so alert, hackers and malwares can sneak into your device and network- a layperson is not equipped to deal with this and this is why we need a cooperation between programmers and the people, programmers can answer hackers in their own language and create a wall between users and hackers.”.

Pourzaferani’s years of experience in security and filtration have made him a seasoned veteran of the field, his ingenious and innovative ideas have helped hundreds of people and companies in maintaining the integrity of their digital information.

“I’ve seen the tech and IT world change drastically in the past decade and a half, cyber threats have become stronger and widespread, but on the flip side us programmers have also learnt very much. At FiveM, we are able to deal with threats and attacks proactively and not only do we prevent the attack but we also reach the root of it so that it doesn’t happen again.”, says Pourzaferani.

With such security threats looming, Pourzaferani's efforts are a strong line of defense, and his words and actions are an inspiration to many budding programmers who hopefully follow in his footsteps and join hands to keep the digital space safe for all.

As the digital climate continues to evolve it is clear that it will require initiative and hard work from those who wish to stay on top. One thing is for sure, however the space changes, it is certain that Mahdi Pourzaferani will be there, leading the charge.