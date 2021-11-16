Regulating an account on social media is a five-finger exercise. But, growing the audience and increasing visibility through these posts is always the ulterior motive of an influencer. In this day and age, wangling a thousand views is no headache but hooking to more than a million people deserves appreciation. So does the astonishing content creator Bipasha Banikya. With her jaw-dropping content, she has created a tremendous impact on various selves.

This social media celebrity posts content related to fashion, beauty, lifestyle and travel. Bipasha is particularly prominent for her excellent fashion transitional reels. Possessing a compelling style statement, the influencer faultlessly illustrates it's uniqueness.

Most of Bipasha Banikya's fashion reels usually gain more than a lakh view within a few hours. But, some of those were most liked by more than a million people. This clearly shows how considerable her fashionableness is.

Addressing a few reels that touched the bar of millions, Bipasha recently posted multiple styling with one dress. Comprehending the current trends, she added the song ‘In Da Getto' as the background music to her Instagram reel which again boosted her to get enormous views.

Similarly, her ‘New in Zara' fashion reel also crossed a million views. Bipasha switched into different outfits within a fraction of seconds and managed to get 1.1M views. It is her pure talent that is helping her climb the steps of success. You may check out her bewildering and benefiting reels on @bipasha_banikya18

Bipasha has also collaborated with several multinational brands which bestow her more visibility. Some of these brands include Forever 21, Aldo, Indigo airlines, Ponds, Nivea, Maybelline, Lavie, and many more. Her nonpareil style is winning her new badges daily.