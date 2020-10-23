The Ambani twins, Akash and Isha, is celebrating their 29th birthday today, October 23, 2020. The twins were born to industrialist Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, on this day, in 1991. They are keeping the ceremony private, keeping the pandemic in mind, but birthday wishes for the twins are being showered from everywhere. And the most special wish has to be from their aunt Tina Ambani, who penned a heartwarming note for the 29-year-olds and even shared an adorable picture of the two. In her Instagram post, Tina remembered Akash as an “utterly adorable” child and Isha as their “naughty daughter in pigtails,” and how both of them grew up to be a responsible man and woman. Her birthday wish for her nephew Akash and niece Isha is too adorable, and you cannot miss the family selfies.

Revealing how Akash and Isha were as kids and their transformation journey to being adults, Tina’s caption for the birthday post has earned thousands of likes and comments. Sharing selfies with both Isha and Akash, Tina Ambani wrote, “Akash, from an utterly adorable child to a warm, loving, responsible young man, it’s been wonderful to see your journey. You make us all very proud. Isha, it’s incredible to see our naughty daughter in pigtails evolve into a woman of such substance and poise. In our hearts, though, you will always be our sweet little girl. As you grow your own families, carve your paths through life, you will always carry our blessings. Loads of love and hugs on your special day.”

Here's the Post:

Isn’t it adorable? No amount of wish can really be as thoughtful as it comes from your family members. Tina Ambani’s wish speaks that. From remembering how adorable they were as a child to their journey of being responsible adults, her birthday message for the twins shows how proud as a family they are for both Akash and Isha. We wish the Ambani twins, a very Happy Birthday!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2020 02:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).