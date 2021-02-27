The real estate business is one of the flourishing industries that has successfully generated impressive revenue in the economy. Despite the odds of 2020, the industry's speedy recovery has unmasked some extraordinary efforts of thriving realtors who successfully contributed to the growth of real estate space. With the industry's stellar realtors breaking their own records, we have standout realtors who have been adding their profitable and prolific strategies in the market.

Barbara Corcoran

Barbara Corcoran grew up with nine siblings and owns one of the inspirational rags to riches stories. Her successful real estate empire and exemplary entrepreneurial skills have inspired numerous out there. Barbara always had a knack for creativity and while continuing the hold of it, she started selling real estate online. The savvy investor and real estate enthusiast captivated the interests of clients and built her company, Corcoran Group. Her inclination towards creative space encouraged her to keep the company culture creative and unique. Right from building the largest residential realty in New York, her enthusiasm, refreshing perspectives and impactful personality has made her a hit in the real estate industry.

Niko Lakovic

Niko Lakovic has dedicated his efforts to real estate broking with his thriving business, Luxury Homes LLC. His wealthy experience and knowledge of 15 years of local and regional markets, key investors and developers have made him one of the unmatched realtors in the real estate space. Niko's approaches aim to add exceptional value to his clients and wanting to elevate the growth of his company, he made a joint venture in 2020 with a Sotheby’s Realty franchise holder and successfully opened the first Sotheby’s Realty office in Montenegro. His boundless market knowledge and devotion towards his clients has powerfully accelerated Montenegro Sotheby's growth. His reputation and success are substantially based on positive referrals. He has managed to captivate the trust and respect of numerous clients with candid advice and relentless efforts. His specialities are Real estate brokerage, M&A and Investment consultancy. His result-driven approaches have successfully tracked multi-million values of closed deals.

Christen Sachs

Christen Sachs thriving as a real estate influencer and entrepreneur has successfully impressed the world with her refreshing marketing and sales approaches. She brings extraordinary leadership skills to the table and leads the team of NJ Real Estate Matchmakers that has been built of NJ realtors and an executive assistant. She has managed to captivate the success and tag of being a top real estate agent with her expertise and 20 years of sound experience in sales. Known for her integrity and professionalism, she holds a reputation of introducing luxury experience and royal treatment to her clients. Extremely optimistic and celebrated as the industry powerhouse, Christen takes pride in knowing her clients and adding value to their journey. One can find her on TV commercials on Bravo, E! and on TLC networks in Ocean & Monmouth Counties.

Diana Kassabian

Diana Kassabian holds strong 18 years of experience in Westside real estate and development that has remarkably added value to selling luxury homes. Broker Associate of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services in Pacific Palisades, she has been extensively representing sellers and buyers and believes in treating her clients with undivided attention and curated services. Her unique approaches have successfully built some lasting relationships with her clients and constantly brings out the best of her strategies for making a significant change in their lifestyles. Her refreshing presence and fun approaches to social media marketing have substantially grown her followers audience in just 6 months on Instagram. Embracing her motherhood and entrepreneurial adventures, Diana has smoothly balanced her routines by being authentic and promising in her online content. While she is blooming in the Real estate business in Los Angeles, she can be one of your best choices in helping you make your next move.

Carolyn Pogue

Carolyn Pogue, top Realtor and team lead of The Carolyn Pogue Team, has made her mark in the real estate empire with a specialisation in Coquitlam and the Tri-Cities. Located in Burke Mountain, Carolyn and her team successfully sold 57 homes in 2020, helping many families reach their real estate goals. Even more impressive, also in 2020, while the world slowed down, she was over the moon when she and her husband, Brian welcomed their second daughter into the world. Fast forward to 2021, Carolyn has elevated her marketing presence with a chic rebrand and expansion of her team. Leveraging unique approaches, rich marketing tactics and exceptional services, Carolyn has managed to sell some of the Tri-Cities’ finest properties since the beginning of the new year, some of which have been featured in various luxury lifestyle publications. She was also recognized as the February 2021 Featured Cover Agent in Top Agent Magazine, Canadian Edition. Carolyn and her team truly offer a higher level of real estate.

These distinct and powerful realtors have redefined the real estate game. While their expertise and growth has shown some real contribution towards enhancing innovation in the industry, their continuous efforts have managed to bag the trust of people. One can seek their advice when looking for real estate help. Also, thanks to SunShy for building the list of these top realtors that one can look out for in 2021.