Mumbai, October 15: On Tuesday, October 14, LG Electronics India made a strong debut on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), listing at INR 1,710.10, over 50 per cent higher than its issue price. However, soon after the listing, LG India shares surged further and touched a high of INR 1,749 in early trade, reflecting strong investor confidence. Stocks of several companies will be in focus today, October 15, as soon as the stock market opens for business.

As investors and traders prepare for buying and selling stocks during Wednesday's trading session, scroll below to know the names of shares that are likely to be in the spotlight on October 15. According to a report in CNBC TV18, shares of ICICI Lombard, Tech Mahindra, Persistent Systems, Ola Electric, Keystone Realtors, DCM Shriram, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, and Sula Vineyards will be on the list of stocks to watch out for. LG Electronics India Share Price Today, October 14: LG Electric India Stock Soars 50.4% to INR 1,695 on Trading Debut, Valuation Hits at USD 13.07 Billion.

Of all stocks mentioned above, shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited (NSE: ICICIGI) and Tech Mahindra Limited (NSE: TECHM) both closed the trading session on Tuesday, October 14, on a positive note. Both shares saw a rise of INR 31.60 and INR 18, respectively. On the other hand, stocks of Sula Vineyards Limited (NSE: SULA), Ola Electric Mobility Limited (NSE: OLAELEC) and Persistent Systems Limited (NSE: PERSISTENT) all ended Tuesday's trading session in the red after falling by INR 4.55, INR 0.27 and INR 29.90 each respectively.

Similarly, shares of Keystone Realtors Limited (NSE: RUSTOMJEE), DCM Shriram Limited (NSE: DCMSHRIRAM) and Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (NSE: MIDHANI) all ended on a negative note. At the closing bell on Tuesday, stocks of Keystone Realtors Limited (NSE: RUSTOMJEE), DCM Shriram Limited (NSE: DCMSHRIRAM) and Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (NSE: MIDHANI) were all seen trading in red after falling by INR 10.80, INR 1.20 and INR 1 each. Stock Market Holidays in October 2025: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for 11 Days; Check List of Share Market Holiday Dates.

The stock market will remain closed for four days next week on account of the Diwali festival and weekend holidays. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will stay shut for trading on October 21 and 22 for the festival of lights and on October 25 and 26 due to the weekend holiday.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

