Mumbai, October 8: Stocks of companies such as Tata Motors, Titan and Lodha Developers will be among the list of shares that will be in focus today, October 8. As soon as the stock market opens for business, investors and traders will be looking to buy and sell stocks. As they prepare for buying and selling of stocks during Wednesday's trading session, we bring you a list of stocks that are likely to be in the spotlight today. Scroll below to know the names of the stocks and how they performed in the last trading session.

According to a report in CNBC TV18, stocks of Tata Motors, Keystone Realtors Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products, CONCOR, Lodha Developers, Titan, Anant Raj Ltd and SH Kelkar will be in focus today. Stocks of Godrej Consumer Products Limited (NSE: GODREJCP) and Container Corporation of India Limited (NSE: CONCOR) closed in green in the last trading session of October 7, and saw a growth of INR 5 and INR 0.85, respectively. However, shares of Titan Company Limited (NSE: TITAN) and Tata Motors Limited (NSE: TATAMOTORS) both closed in red after falling by INR 6.40 and INR 14.55, each. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open in Green Amid Global Uncertainty and Rising Gold Prices.

On the other hand, stocks of Lodha Developers Limited (NSE: LODHA), Anant Raj Limited (NSE: ANANTRAJ) and Keystone Realtors Limited (NSE: RUSTOMJEE) all closed Tuesday's trading session on a positive note. Shares of Lodha Developers Limited (NSE: LODHA), Anant Raj Limited (NSE: ANANTRAJ) and Keystone Realtors Limited (NSE: RUSTOMJEE) closed in green after rising by INR 29.90, INR 35 and INR 19.65 each, respectively. Stocks of S H Kelkar and Company Limited (NSE: SHK) closed in red after falling by INR 5.99.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

