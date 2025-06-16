Are you planning to travel to Cherrapunji in the monsoon season? Well, one thing you must know is that travelling to Cherrapunji during the monsoon season is one of the most magical experiences you will have. Also, if you are a nature lover, then once in your life, you should visit Cherrapunji. This place is also known as one of the wettest places on Earth. Cherrapunji is filled with a beautiful, lush green paradise, and it looks even more attractive when the rains arrive. In this article, we have curated essential travel tips for you to visit Cherrapunji with no worries and happy memories. Monsoon 2025 Travel Tips: From Checking Weather Forecasts To Packing Medicines and Waterproof Essentials, Master the Rainy Escapes By Following These Measures.

Did you know that during the monsoon season, the waterfalls come alive with natural full force, with lovely misty clouds floating between the valleys? Also, every corner feels fresh and alive in Cherrapunji. Monsoon Season 2025: How To Stay Healthy During the Rainy Season? Effective Tips and Health Precautions To Boost Your Immunity.

Essential Travel Tips To Visit Cherrapunji

You must bring some cotton clothes with you, especially on rainy days. Also, keep 2-3 pairs of rough clothes or warm clothes of your choice if you want to try trekking.

Keep an umbrella and a good quality raincoat, as you may need them at any time of the day.

Always keep an extra torch with you. Do not completely rely on your phone's flashlight.

Take comfortable and suitable shoes like hiking boots, flip-flops and extra socks.

Keep an extra charger or a power bank and some extra batteries.

Best Places To Visit in Cherrapunji

Mawsmai Cave

Get ready for this monsoon season to witness Mawsmai Cave, the stunning limestone cave with stalagmites, stalactites, flora, and fauna. You can also explore the passages, but remember that the cave is not open for viewing except during the monsoon season when rain fills it.

Kynrem Falls

Do you know that Kynrem Falls is one of the highest waterfalls in India? It is located southwest of Cherrapunji near the famous Sohra Market. It is a three-tiered attraction, and its full might is visible during summer and monsoon seasons.

Living Root Bridges

The Living Root Bridges of Meghalaya, which were nominated for the UNESCO World Heritage Site List, are artificial and unique structures in Cherrapunji. Trekking through hanging iron bridges leads to double-decker bridges.

So, this year, travelling to Cherrapunji during the monsoon season will let you witness the true beauty of Meghalaya. It's also a peaceful escape from the chaos of city life and the perfect chance for you to connect with nature.

