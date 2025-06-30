A monsoon road trip in India is one of the most magical experiences. The reason for having road trips, especially during monsoon season, is that it offers you the best lush beauty of nature and fresh air. During the monsoon season, all the mountains and roads look even more beautiful. Every road trip lover knows that in the monsoon season, all the hills look greener, and every journey becomes a scenic adventure. There are many places where you can go from north to south to explore all the best roads in India. Every road trip gives you more peace, thrill, and a deeper connection with nature. So here we have curated some of the best road trip places where you must go with your friends, family and close ones. Monsoon Season 2025: How To Stay Healthy During the Rainy Season? Effective Tips and Health Precautions To Boost Your Immunity.

Mumbai to Goa

Do you know that the Mumbai to Goa road trip is considered one of the best trips you can have, especially during monsoon season? This journey passes through the Western Ghats. You enjoy the lush greenery, beautiful landscapes, rolling hills and stunning Dudhsagar waterfalls. Delhi Weather Forecast: Monsoon Likely To Arrive in National Capital on June 24; IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Rain, Thunderstorms.

Manali to Ladakh

The road trip from Manali to Ladakh takes almost 500 km. If you are a mountain lover, this road trip will completely change your life. You can explore many places, such as stunning views of Jispa and Sarchu and major attractions like Rohtang La and Tanglang La.

Bangalore to Coorg

Next is the Bangalore to Coorg road trip. Coorg is considered the top weekend getaway if you live in Bangalore. People love this place because it offers gusty winds, green landscapes, and towering mountains.

Delhi to Rishikesh

Are you a delihite? If so, this is your best road trip location from Delhi to Rishikesh. Yes, it only has a distance of 250 km. During this trip, you can see many spiritual sanctuaries, serene scenic views, and the Ganges River.

Jaipur to Udaipur

The last one is the Jaipur to Udaipur road trip. This easy-going road trip will give you the best memories. It will be a thrilling journey to Rajasthan's royal heritage, the charming Aravali range, and the romantic Udaipur culture. All of this will make it a top location to go.

So, this year is the perfect time for you and your loved ones to escape the routine. You can also enjoy some cosy moments with your partner and explore the hidden gems that come alive only during the rain.

