Christmas is here and it’s time to plan your holidays for the winter. Many enjoy relaxing in the hills, while others love to spend the New Year's Eve partying at a wildlife resort.

Delhi is the central location to plan some amazing holidays for the winters. You have access to safaris, hills and deserts, which means it’s easy to plan your vacation as per your own conditions. We, at LatestLY, have brought a list of Christmas and New Year getaways that you can plan from Delhi to bid a happy goodbye to 2021. Christmas and New Year’s Eve Getaways Near Mumbai: 5 Fun Destinations To Welcome New Year 2022 in Style.

Rishikesh and Kanatal

Have a peaceful weekend along the Ganga River by spending your new year in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. If you are in Rishikesh and enjoy being at calm and peaceful places, then you must attend the Aarti at Triveni ghat. It’s a beautiful experience. Also, you must plan a lunch at Beatles cafe. Further in Uttarakhand, you must explore some untouched places like Kanatal. You get a beautiful view of hills and some great adventure activities in Kanatal.

Jim Corbett

Jim Corbett is a beautiful place for all nature and wildlife lovers. Book a nice resort, have a bonfire party and visit the safari. This is the best time to view the animals at the safari as all the zones are open. Even if you don’t get to spot a tiger, the ride inside the forest is a good experience for all the city people.

Rajasthan

If you are looking for a long holiday starting from Christmas and going to New Year, then Rajasthan has to be on your travel list. Go on a road trip with your favourite people and explore all the lovely places of Rajasthan namely Jaisalmer, Ajmer, Jodhpur, Udaipur and Jaipur. Rajasthan has the perfect pleasant weather at this time.

Lansdowne

Take your group of people in a traveller bus and stay in a cottage in the hills enjoying a bonfire party. Lansdowne is a beautiful place to enjoy a trek in the mountains. The temperature during December end goes down between 1-5 degrees, which makes the born fire party even more amazing.

Nainital and Bhimtal

Surrounded by Kumaon Hills, Bhimtal is a beautiful destination for the new year. The snowy peaks turn pinkish at the sunset which gives a spectacular view. You can book any resort and also enjoy activities like paragliding at Bhimtal. For people who love crowded places, they can enjoy the same beauty from Nainital, instead of Bhimtal.

If you live in Delhi/ NCR then you must plan and enjoy the beauty of nature this New Year in and around the above-mentioned destinations which are not very far from the city.

