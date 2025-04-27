Looking for a cool escape from the scorching summer heat? Here are some offbeat destinations in India that promise a refreshing getaway: Summer Holidays in India: 7 Coolest Vacation Spots in Country To Escape the Heat.

1. Munnar, Kerala

Escape to the rolling hills of Munnar, a tranquil haven perfect for nature lovers. Enjoy the misty mountains, lush green tea plantations, and picturesque viewpoints. Best time to visit: June to August. Reach Munnar by bus or taxi from Kochi city.

2. Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh

Discover the untouched beauty of Ziro Valley, with its lush green hills, quaint villages, and mesmerising viewpoints. Ideal for adventure seekers, photographers, and nature enthusiasts. Best time to visit: May to June. Take a night bus from Guwahati or a shared cab from Itanagar.

3. Kasar Devi, Uttarakhand

Find peace and tranquillity in Kasar Devi, a Kumaoni village near Almora. Enjoy sweeping views of Nanda Devi and Panchachuli peaks, and experience the serenity of the Himalayas. Best time to visit: May to June. Reach Kasar Devi by bus or taxi from Kathgodam railway station.

4. Lepchaghat, West Bengal

Explore the hidden gem of Lepchaghat, a quaint town near Darjeeling. Marvel at the stunning views of the Kanchenjunga peak, lush green hills, and misty environs. Best time to visit: May to July. Reach Lepchaghat by taxi or bus from Darjeeling.

5. Yusmarg, Jammu and Kashmir

Experience the natural beauty of Yusmarg, a picturesque meadow with lush green grasslands and snow-capped mountains. Enjoy trekking, horse riding, and serene lake views. Best time to visit: May to September. Reach Yusmarg by taxi or bus from Srinagar.