COVID-19 pandemic has forced many famous festival and events to either get cancel or follow virtual ways to ensure public safety. However, the Deputy Chief Minister of Goa, Manohar Ajgaonkar has approved one of the most popular music festivals in India, the Sunburn Electronic Dance Music (EDM) at Vagator this December. Although the organisers have introduced a new set of rules and guidelines, and the number of participants will also be less as compared to the previous years, people on social media are not happy with the move. In this article, we will bring you more details about the Sunburn Festival 2020 and how netizens are criticising the organisers for continuing with this year’s music festival amid pandemic.

Sunburn EDM is one of Asia’s most popular EDM festivals. Sunburn Goa 2020 is scheduled to take place from December 27 to December 29. According to the official organisers of the event, only 20% of the venue capacity will be filled, which is a lot lesser than the usual crowd. Previous editions of the festival have seen attendance of over 300,000 fans. Sunburn Festival’s official Twitter account announced the move on November 1 and added the protocols to be followed by the attendees of the festival at Vagator.

Here's the Tweet:

Presenting Sunburn Goa 2020 in a completely new avatar. A new beginning. Join us for great music & beautiful vibes at Vagator, Goa, on the 27th, 28th and 29th of Dec 2020. Sunburn Goa 2020 Protocols - https://t.co/SEja01z29u#SunburnGoa2020 #TheShowMustGOAOn pic.twitter.com/Eh6UZhK1se — Sunburn Festival (@SunburnFestival) November 1, 2020

Sunburn Goa 2020 Rules:

If you are willing to participate at the festival, you must note that the use of Aarogya Setu app is mandatory.

The entry procedures will include a temperature check, sensitisation and security frisking,

All attendees will have to wear face masks throughout the festival.

The officials further stated that social distancing would be maintained at all times. In the general category, each row will have multiple sections of 50 persons each with markings for visitors to maintain social distance. Again, those in VIP sections, they will have their private and designated space.

Entry will be permitted into the event as per the time slots selected only.

After Sunburn Goa 2020 announced that the festival for this year is on, many people on social media did not appreciate the move. They criticised the government for allowing the organisers to go on with the music festival. The decision came days after the Goa Medical College (GMC) dean Dr SM Bandekar and several doctors warned against taking COVID-19 lightly.

Netizens Are Unhappy!

The show should be put on hold. Irresponsible. Haven't you learned anything from other countries? Or are you just going to issue tickets, then cancel the show and refund 'with taxes subtracted'? — Sahil Singh (@flysulu) November 1, 2020

Netizens Criticise the Organisers of the Festival

Shame on you. And shame on @bookmyshow for supporting such a dangerous and stupid move. Don't you guys have any morals or a conscience? — Joanna (@thatdoggonelady) November 1, 2020

They Want to Know More!

.@SunburnFestival @bookmyshow Define 20% capacity? Your yearly capacity claims 15k festival goers. 20% is still a massive gathering. How many complimentary tickets will be distributed apart from 20% capacity? What are the covid precautions? Are you planning to pay artists? — . (@wordsonmorphine) November 1, 2020

'The Show Must No Go On'

Literally one of those times when the show must not go on.... — aditikavarana (@aditikavarana) November 1, 2020

The Sunburn Goa tickets will go on sale from November 4, and this year only festival tickets will be available, not day-wise tickets, unlike the previous years. The VIP tickets would be made available in pods of 4, 6 and 8 and VVIP in pods of 8, 10, 12 and 15. COVID cases have reportedly reduced over the past few days. Shacks on the beaches have yet to reopen, but bars and restaurants are operations across the state following the necessary COVID protocols.

