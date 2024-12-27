The much-awaited Sunburn Goa 2024, one of India’s largest Electronic Dance Music (EDM) festivals, is set to take over the coastal state with a mesmerising lineup of artists, stunning visuals and electrifying music. Featuring the world’s top EDM artists and DJs, the festival will have multiple stages with simultaneous performances. While last year's 17th edition took place in Vagator, Goa, this year’s event will be hosted at a different venue. Skrillex and Peggy Gou Added to Sunburn Goa 2024's Edition.

This three-day event is considered as significant as Tomorrowland and Ultra Miami Festival, as per the IMS APAC Business Report 2014. In 2024, it was ranked #11 in the Top 100 Global Music Festivals by DJ Mag. With the festival’s dates drawing closer, here’s everything you need to know about tickets, venue and booking details for Sunburn Goa 2024.

Dates, Venue and Time

The 18th edition of Sunburn Goa will take place from December 28 to December 30, 2024, giving music lovers three days of uninterrupted fun. The festival will be hosted at a new location this year in Dhargalim, North Goa, providing a fresh atmosphere for attendees. The festival will run for eight hours each day, beginning at 2 PM.

Sunburn Goa 2024 in Dhargalim, Goa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SunburnFestival (@sunburnfestival)

Ticket Prices on BookMyShow

Tickets for Sunburn Goa 2024 are available for purchase on BookMyShow, India’s online ticketing platform. The ticket prices vary depending on the type of experience. For Day 1 (December 28), general admission tickets start at INR 4,000, while VIP tickets are priced at INR 8,000. Fanpit tickets are available for INR 10,000, and Tuborg Lounge tickets are similarly priced, offering limited amenities. For Days 2 and 3 (December 29 and 30), tickets start at INR 3,500 and can go up to INR 5,90,000, depending on the experience level selected by the attendees. Click this link to book your tickets.

How to Book Tickets for Sunburn Goa 2024

Booking tickets for Sunburn Goa 2024 is simple and convenient on BookMyShow. Here’s how you can do it:

Visit the BookMyShow Website or App: Open the BookMyShow website or app on your phone.

Search for ‘Sunburn Goa 2024’: Use the search bar to find the Sunburn Goa event listing.

Choose the Date: Select the date(s) you want to attend.

Select the Ticket Type: Choose from General Admission, VIP, Fanpit, Tuborg Lounge, Mermaid Lounge, Starfish Table, Octopus Table, Goldfish Table, Dolphin Table, Shark Table or Big Whale Table tickets.

Make Payment: Complete the payment through various payment options listed.

Ticket Pickup: After confirmation, you’ll receive an email with details for ticket pickup at the box office during the festival. Alternatively, tickets will be home-delivered about a week before the festival. Lollapalooza India 2025: Date, Venue, Performers and Ticket Details – Here’s Your Complete Guide to Third Edition of the Music Festival!.

Performers at Sunburn Goa Festival 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SunburnFestival (@sunburnfestival)

Sunburn Goa 2024 is set to be an epic event with its incredible lineup, including artists like Skrillex, Ahadadream, Alesso, Peggu Gou, KSHMR, Argy, Yellow Claw, Sam Feldt, and many more.

With international headliners, a world-class production setup and stunning beach vibes, Sunburn Goa 2024 promises to be an unforgettable experience.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2024 03:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).