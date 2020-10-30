Panaji, Oct 30 (PTI) At least 215 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 241 recovered from the infection in Goa on Friday, an official from the health department said.

With the addition of the latest infections, the tally in the coastal state reached 43,416, of which 40,409 patients have recovered, the official said.

The toll in the state rose to 602, after six patients succumbed to the infection during the day, he said.

There are currently 2,405 active cases, the official said, adding that 1,717 samples were tested during the day.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 43,416, new cases 215, death toll 602, discharged 40,409, active cases 2,405, samples tested till date 2,98,792.

