The face of travelling is going to change drastically post the pandemic. As international flights and travel are still not open for some countries, others are implementing strict measures with regards to the tourism policies. Visiting Cambodia is going to get expensive as tourists will now have to shell out extra $3000 as a deposit which will cover all expenses from COVID-19 testing to your funeral arrangements! Talk about forward-thinking? The South Asian country will ensure its tourists pay for all the related expenses to coronavirus in light of the growing risk of the deadly infection. How Will Flying Overseas Be Like in the Era of Coronavirus? This Journalist Documents Experience in This Viral Twitter Thread.

Last week, the Office of Cambodian Prime Minister tweeted a notice that gave a detailed breakdown of how the tourist's money will be utilised. The amount of $3000 must be paid upon arrival at Cambodian airports. A person could deposit it in cash or pay by credit card in the stated banks. This move comes in after initially, the country announced that it would treat the COVID patients free of cost. They notice has given detailed scenarios of how the money would be used. Check the details below. Travelling in the Age of Coronavirus- Will Tourism Look Different After Life in Lockdown?

Check The Tweet Here:

Scene 1: On your arrival, you will be taken to a testing centre and made to take a test. You will be quarantined in a hotel for a day.

Scene 2: If someone on your flight has tested positive, you will be quarantined for 14 days. The hotels will provide the meals, laundry and cleaning, hospital staff etc, the cost of which will be incurred from your deposit. The approximate bill of 14 days of quarantine is $1,281.

Scene 3: If you test positive after your arrival in Cambodia you will be admitted to a hospital. It gets expensive here as the person will be tested four times. The emergency costs will vary in case you have a preexisting medical condition. The funeral costs in case you die will be taken from the deposit itself.

So these are the three broad classifications. In the first two scenarios, the remaining amount will be refunded once you are leaving the country. Who would have thought you would also be covering for your funeral while you head out to travel again? Now you might want to rethink your travel preferences?

