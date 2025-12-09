Phnom Penh, December 9: Cambodia said on Tuesday that a total of 514 schools in border provinces have been shut down due to ongoing border clashes with Thailand. "As of December 9, 2025, 514 schools have closed, affecting approximately 130,000 students and 4,650 teachers," the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport said in a press release, Xinhua News Agency reported. The main affected provinces are Oddar Meanchey, Preah Vihear, and Banteay Meanchey, the press release said.

The Cambodia-Thailand border conflict has reignited since Sunday afternoon. Cambodian Defence Ministry's Undersecretary of State and Spokesperson Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata said on Tuesday that seven Cambodian civilians were killed in this conflict. Cambodian Minister of Information Neth Pheaktra said at least 16,568 Cambodian families with 54,550 people have fled their homes near the border for safe shelters. Thailand Launches Airstrikes After Cambodian Shelling Kills Thai Soldier; Trump-brokered Peace Deal Under Strain.

Earlier in the day, Cambodia's Defence Ministry, in a press release, said that the Thai army continued to fire at Cambodian forces and civilians throughout the night of Monday and early Tuesday, leaving two Cambodian civilians travelling on the national road dead. It added that since 04:45 a.m. on Tuesday, the Thai army continued to attack Cambodia's Preah Vihear, Oddar Meanchey and Pursat provinces.

Less than two months after Thailand and Cambodia signed a joint peace declaration, violent border clashes broke out again, with artillery fire reported in several areas and residents in multiple provinces rushing to evacuate. Both sides accused the other of initiating the attack and confirmed casualties. Thailand, Cambodia Agree to Ceasefire After Deadly Border Clashes.

On Monday, the Thai Army had said that it deployed fighter jets in response to Cambodian attacks that left two soldiers killed and four wounded. Meanwhile, a Cambodian defence spokesperson said Thai soldiers on Monday opened fire on Cambodian armed forces for the second straight day, adding that Cambodia did not fire back.

According to Thai Army Spokesperson Winthai Suvaree, the incident occurred at around 07:00 a.m. local time in the Chong Bok area of Nam Yuen District, where Thai soldiers operating in the area were attacked with "supporting fire weapons," resulting in the five casualties.

The deadly engagement followed an earlier clash in the nearby Chong An Ma area at around 05:05 a.m. local time, when Cambodian troops opened fire with small arms and indirect weapons, prompting the Thai side to respond under the rules of engagement, the Thai Army said in a statement.

In response to the casualties and what it termed a "direct threat to national security," the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) confirmed it has commenced air operations targeting Cambodian military infrastructure.

"These developments prompted the use of air power to deter and reduce Cambodia's military capabilities to the minimum level necessary to safeguard national security and protect civilians," said RTAF Spokesperson Jackkrit Thammavichai.

On the same day, the Cambodian Defence Ministry's Undersecretary of State and Spokesperson, Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata, said around 05:04 a.m. on Monday, the Thai military forces launched an attack on the Cambodian forces in An Ses area, Preah Vihear province.

"Subsequently, they continued firing multiple shots with tanks at Tamoan Thom temple, 5 Makara in the vicinity of Preah Vihear temple and Chomka Chek area," she added.

"It should be noted that this attack occurred after the Thai forces engaged in numerous provocative actions for many days, especially the incident yesterday (Sunday) at Prorlean Thmar area, to instigate confrontations," Socheata said.

She said Cambodia "did not retaliate at all during the two assaults" and continues to monitor the situation vigilantly and with utmost caution, standing on the spirit of "respecting all previous agreements and resolving conflicts peacefully according to international law." Additionally, Cambodia has informed the ASEAN Observer Team about this incident and plans to request the team to investigate the matter, she said.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2025 07:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).