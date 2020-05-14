How Will Flying Overseas Be Like in the Era of Coronavirus? This Journalist Documents Experience in This Viral Twitter Thread
Flying Overseas (Photo Credits: @laurelchor/ Twitter)

The fear of novel coronavirus is everywhere. The number of cases is increasing rapidly, forcing people to follow social distancing norms and stay indoors, as much as possible. Amidst the rising concern, airlines are carrying hitherto stranded nationals on their way home, or medical professionals heading towards COVID-19 hotspots. In addition, the planes are also carrying food, medicines and personal protective equipment (PPE). As measures are implemented at airports to detect potentially unwell passengers, do you know what flying overseas really looks like in the coronavirus era? A photographer and journalist, Twitter user @laurelchor documented her experience flying from France to Hong Kong. The safe measures implemented to help contain the spread of COVID-19 is well explained by her in the Twitter thread, which has now gone viral. Life in Wuhan After Coronavirus Lockdown Captured in Twitter Thread Shows How China is Coping Up With Social Distancing After COVID 19 Crisis. 

When international borders began locking down in March, airlines soon cancelled its flight operations to mitigate the spread of novel coronavirus. This made the travellers stuck in places, away from their home. As restrictions slowly easy, a few flights resumed to work carrying stranded passengers to their home, including medical professionals. Those who are under lockdown at home, may not really know, how exactly the flight services are operating at this moment.

Hence, Laurel Chor, photographer and journalist took to Twitter to share her experience of flying overseas during the coronavirus era. “I’ve landed in Hong Kong after flying from Paris CDG, via London Heathrow. I now have to wait ~8 hours before I get my #COVID19 test results and thus have ample time to tweet about my experience,” Chor begins the thread.

Here Begins Her Thread:

At Paris-Charles De Gaulle Airport, the journalist saw the British Airways check-in staff wearing masks and gloves, since it is mandatory inside the airport. However, on the plane to London and on her next flight to Hong Kong, no British Airways staff wore masks.

Experience on Board!

Yes

As and when she landed in Hong Kong, Chor documented the procedures followed at the airport to detect unwell passengers. There were many steps; each of the passengers will have to go through, before they can go home.

Procedures to Follow Once Landed

She Received Some Help Too

And Some Assurance!

With Her Test Kit!

Time-Lapse Video of Self-Testing!

This is How It Looks!

Social Distance

She Is Relieved to be Back!

The above viral Twitter thread is one of many similar stories that the passengers are going through, while travelling overseas. It is not an easy time. Flight operations will adhere to stringent measures and social distancing guidelines. They are surely trying their best to assure protection from COVID-19 throughout the end-to-end journey. We hope Chor and all the other passengers who are travelling during this time, safely return to their home.