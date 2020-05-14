How Will Flying Overseas Be Like in the Era of Coronavirus? This Journalist Documents Experience in This Viral Twitter Thread

Flying Overseas (Photo Credits: @laurelchor/ Twitter)

The fear of novel coronavirus is everywhere. The number of cases is increasing rapidly, forcing people to follow social distancing norms and stay indoors, as much as possible. Amidst the rising concern, airlines are carrying hitherto stranded nationals on their way home, or medical professionals heading towards COVID-19 hotspots. In addition, the planes are also carrying food, medicines and personal protective equipment (PPE). As measures are implemented at airports to detect potentially unwell passengers, do you know what flying overseas really looks like in the coronavirus era? A photographer and journalist, Twitter user @laurelchor documented her experience flying from France to Hong Kong. The safe measures implemented to help contain the spread of COVID-19 is well explained by her in the Twitter thread, which has now gone viral. Life in Wuhan After Coronavirus Lockdown Captured in Twitter Thread Shows How China is Coping Up With Social Distancing After COVID 19 Crisis.

When international borders began locking down in March, airlines soon cancelled its flight operations to mitigate the spread of novel coronavirus. This made the travellers stuck in places, away from their home. As restrictions slowly easy, a few flights resumed to work carrying stranded passengers to their home, including medical professionals. Those who are under lockdown at home, may not really know, how exactly the flight services are operating at this moment.

Hence, Laurel Chor, photographer and journalist took to Twitter to share her experience of flying overseas during the coronavirus era. “I’ve landed in Hong Kong after flying from Paris CDG, via London Heathrow. I now have to wait ~8 hours before I get my #COVID19 test results and thus have ample time to tweet about my experience,” Chor begins the thread.

Here Begins Her Thread:

I’ve landed in Hong Kong after flying from Paris CDG, via London Heathrow. I now have to wait ~8 hours before I get my #COVID19 test results and thus have ample time to tweet about my experience. pic.twitter.com/jCDPuwrTzL — Laurel Chor (@laurelchor) May 14, 2020

At Paris-Charles De Gaulle Airport, the journalist saw the British Airways check-in staff wearing masks and gloves, since it is mandatory inside the airport. However, on the plane to London and on her next flight to Hong Kong, no British Airways staff wore masks.

Experience on Board!

At CDG, the @British_Airways check-in staff wore masks and gloves. Masks are mandatory inside the airport. But on the plane to London, and on my next flight to HK, no BA staff wore masks, surprisingly. — Laurel Chor (@laurelchor) May 14, 2020

Yes

The captain on my LHR > HKG flight said there were about 100 of us on the plane. That means the Boeing 777 was at 1/3 of its capacity. Every single passenger (except someone who apparently had special permission to connect to Brunei) will enter some sort of quarantine. — Laurel Chor (@laurelchor) May 14, 2020

As and when she landed in Hong Kong, Chor documented the procedures followed at the airport to detect unwell passengers. There were many steps; each of the passengers will have to go through, before they can go home.

Procedures to Follow Once Landed

I just went through this, but there were so many steps & stations upon arrival in HK that I’ve forgotten half. I filled in a quarantine order + a health declaration, was made to download an app, received a tracking bracelet, had it registered. Someone checked my phone # worked. pic.twitter.com/Bm0gHDIdiJ — Laurel Chor (@laurelchor) May 14, 2020

She Received Some Help Too

A health dept official officially signed & stamped my quarantine declaration in duplicate. He was nice & friendly, explaining that I could go yumcha on the morning of the 28th. He asked if I had someone to take care of me & if I had a thermometer. When I hesitated, he gave me one pic.twitter.com/A2zGHZUdNz — Laurel Chor (@laurelchor) May 14, 2020

And Some Assurance!

He showed me how to fill in my symptom + temperature tracking table, explained that I needed to fill in another form with the details of my method of transportation home (eg license plate #). Everything was in a manila folder. He told me not to worry & wished me good health. — Laurel Chor (@laurelchor) May 14, 2020

With Her Test Kit!

After receiving my bracelet and my thermometer, I went on through immigration and got my bags as normal. On the other side we were directed onto buses and young men in full protection gear helped load our bags onto the bus. pic.twitter.com/ldU2nDQNYF — Laurel Chor (@laurelchor) May 14, 2020

Time-Lapse Video of Self-Testing!

Here’s a time lapse of me awkwardly doing my self-test in my booth: I made a “kruuuar” sound as instructed to hock up my deep-throat saliva & spit it into a tube (w/ the help of a paper funnel) and double-bagged it. Several ppl made sure the tube was upright when I handed it in. pic.twitter.com/XzPNlTkQdN — Laurel Chor (@laurelchor) May 14, 2020

This is How It Looks!

I thought someone would swab me and wasn’t expecting a self-test but it was simple enough. When it came time to hock up deep throat spit, I was grateful for the thoughtful courtesy of the private booths. pic.twitter.com/bOPqjI82vm — Laurel Chor (@laurelchor) May 14, 2020

Social Distance

Finally, we were taken to a big hall w/ numbered & distanced individual tables with chairs. Different flights are assigned different rows. Each table comes with a trash bag and a couple information sheets. pic.twitter.com/hoQ64kRc4M — Laurel Chor (@laurelchor) May 14, 2020

She Is Relieved to be Back!

There is a atmosphere of patient cooperation. We are all HK residents returning home, who got on our planes knowing (vaguely) what was ahead of us upon arrival, including the mandatory 2-week quarantine. After 2.5 months in Europe (mostly in France), it’s a relief to be back. — Laurel Chor (@laurelchor) May 14, 2020

The above viral Twitter thread is one of many similar stories that the passengers are going through, while travelling overseas. It is not an easy time. Flight operations will adhere to stringent measures and social distancing guidelines. They are surely trying their best to assure protection from COVID-19 throughout the end-to-end journey. We hope Chor and all the other passengers who are travelling during this time, safely return to their home.