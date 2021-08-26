“Mediocre marketers think in terms of campaigns. Great marketers think in terms of growth frameworks. “– Neil Patel

Digital marketing is undoubtedly among the most lucrative careers globally. But the skepticism around the career, as well as its complicated methods, make it very difficult to become an established digital marketing professional. Usman Ghani has spent a fair share of their lives studying and exploring the caveats of digital marketing and are now among the most successful and self-employed working professionals. He is sharing a few secrets that will ease the troubles and confusion of many young and novice marketers.

Usman Ghani is an SEO influencer and entrepreneur who holds expertise in digital marketing and is among the top-rated social media expert and strategists in the industry. He holds far-fetched and practical experience as a digital marketing influencer and an internet marketer. He graduated with a degree in software engineering from PCG, Lahore, and then worked as a freelancer before opening his social media marketing agency. He says, "I have helped many e-commerce brands to become major players in the industry today. The secret to a successful social media marketing campaign isn't just blatantly promoting your brand using advertisement but to convince prospective consumers to try your product. Always remember that deception doesn't last long and if your client is looking for social media marketing with an inferior quality product line-up, it won't ever work."

Usman Ghani made strides in learning the nuances of SEO and why it was such a crucial determinant to the success of a brand in the digital space. He says, "SEO is presumed as only keywords but it is a lot more than that. If you look at the latest core vitals update, you will understand that the content and the website, both have to be equally configured to become top-ranked in the search results. Page speed, optimization along with on-page SEO configuration, and keyword infusion result in a well-rounded SEO strategy. I have seen many websites publishing great quality content rank on the third page and beyond. Google complicates SEO with each algorithm update and focuses more on the user's accessibility. You have to optimize your website and its contents in such a manner that they are easily accessible and well-structured. The secret to ranking on the top page is hidden in these small things and ignoring it only means the downfall of your website.”

He adds, "If you are a new website manager, you should focus on creating content that relates to your brand and has easy ranking keywords. Keyword difficulty plays a very important role and if you are attempting topics that already have superior competition, it is a futile attempt. The idea is to always start with the basics, use a content structuring plugin and link your post to relevant articles. These simple habits can have a lot of effect on the rankings and you will notice how easy it becomes to rank your website."