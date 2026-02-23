After the 2026 Pinay gold medalist viral video hoax, a new wave of cybercrime, dubbed the "ChiChi Call" scam, has emerged on social media platforms, targeting users with the promise of viral explicit content. Often linked to a "Vera Hill" website, the scam utilises deepfake technology and phishing tactics to compromise personal data. Authorities and fact-checkers warn that these trending "ChiChi Call" viral video MMS links are malicious traps designed for sextortion and identity theft. Notably, Vera Hill is a popular digital creator widely known by her nickname ChiChi. Pinay 'Gold Medalist' Zyan Cabrera Bold Video vs Vera Hill 'ChiChi' Leaked Video Call Scam.

The Mechanics of the ‘ChiChi Call’ Leaked Viral Video Trap

The scam typically gains traction on platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Telegram, and WhatsApp through sensationalist headlines about a "leaked" or "viral" MMS. Users are enticed to click on a "Vera Hill" link to view the alleged video.

Once clicked, the link often leads to a fraudulent landing page that mimics a social media login or a video player. Users are then prompted to enter their credentials or download a specific "media player" to watch the clip. This allows attackers to steal login information or install spyware on the victim's device.

Connection to Past Viral Scams

This latest campaign appears to be a rebrand of earlier viral traps, such as the "Pinay Gold Medalist" video scam from earlier in 2026. In that instance, scammers used interest in Olympic events to spread similar malicious links. Is Zyan Cabrera An Olympian? Fact Check on Pinay Viral Gold Medalist Video Scandal 2026.

The "ChiChi Call" variant specifically targets the fear of sextortion. In some versions of the scam, the "call" refers to a fraudulent video call where the victim's image is recorded and later superimposed onto explicit footage using Artificial Intelligence.

Risks of the 'Vera Hill’ Viral Video Link

Security experts have identified the Vera Hill domain as a primary hub for these activities. Interacting with the site or the shared files can result in:

Account Takeover: Hackers gain full access to Instagram, Facebook, or WhatsApp accounts.

Data Harvesting: Private photos, contact lists, and financial information are exfiltrated.

Malware Injection: Devices can be infected with "Trojan" viruses that track every keystroke (keyloggers).

How To Be Safe

To avoid falling victim to the "ChiChi Call" or similar scams, cyber experts recommend the following:

Avoid Trending Links: Do not click on links promising "leaked" videos, especially from unknown sources or unverified social media profiles.

Two-Factor Authentication (2FA): Enable 2FA on all social media and banking accounts to prevent unauthorized access even if your password is stolen.

Verify Before Clicking: If a link seems suspicious, use online URL scanners to check if the destination is marked as malicious.

If you have already clicked a suspicious link, it is advised to change your passwords immediately, run a full antivirus scan on your device, and report the incident to the National Cyber Crime portal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is strictly for informational and educational purposes to raise awareness about the said topic. LatestLY DO NOT host, distribute, or provide links to sexually explicit content, leaked videos, or pirated material. Any search terms or keywords mentioned are solely for the purpose of explaining the viral trend and its associated dangers. We strongly condemn the circulation of non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII) and advise all readers to refrain from searching for or sharing such content, as doing so may lead to severe legal consequences.

