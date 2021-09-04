Outlier Audio is a product of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. As the Coronavirus swept across the U.S and the world, founder and CEO, Spencer Carpenter, quickly recognized that it directly affected anyone that relied on in-person networking events, conferences, expos, and local meetups as a way to drive in new business.

Facing ever changing regulations on in-person gatherings, Spencer took his 15 years of music industry experience and applied those skills to the world of podcasting. His mission is to represent entrepreneurs and business professionals to get them booked on podcasts so their businesses can continue to grow in unprecedented times.

Here are the three main ways he harnesses his skills, and encourages others to do the same, to build a profitable business:

● Be Willing to Shift

If you’ve only used your skill set in one industry before, it doesn’t mean that it can’t be applied or transferred to others. Additionally, sometimes your skill set can be applied differently.

”When you zoom out and really take a look at what your skill set is, it opens up a world of possibilities.”

When Spencer was in the music industry, he was a concert promoter who booked talent, rented space, worked with a PA and marketing teams. Later he applied the same skills on a larger scale to organize music conferences and festivals. It was when he was hired to organize a tech conference that he realized that many of the skills he had from being a concert promoter still could be applied in new ways.

● Never Identify With Your Job

Identifying with your industry, job, or position can hold you from embarking on a new path.

Spencer knew this all too well, “I identified with being in the music industry for so long that when I wasn't making enough money in it, it was hard for me to get out and find something else. Working in music has been a part of my identity since I was 15 years old.”

When he finally did, he started a photo booth rental business. He knew logistics, time management, sales and a little bit of website design. These skills helped him to successfully run this business at weddings, bar mitzvahs, corporate events, and more.

Later he took the same approach to starting Outlier Audio. He took his experience representing talented artists and applied it to talented entrepreneurs and business professionals.

All it took was refusing to box himself into one job title.

● Know Your Skill Set

A major part of running a small business successfully requires an awareness of one’s own abilities.

Spencer knew he was self-sufficient, decent at sales and marketing, and an expert at organizing, planning, and logistics.

He harnessed his skills to build his current business, Outlier Audio, a full service podcast booking agency with more than a decade of talent representation experience.

His many years of learning, growing and leveraging his skills allows him to help entrepreneurs and business professionals grow their businesses with high-quality and industry-specific podcasts that deliver results.

About Spencer Carpenter

Spencer Carpenter has 15 years experience in the music industry. He went from booking small shows in his hometown to organizing and executing multi-day music conferences and festivals, running record labels, and managing music venues, all while dealing with talent representation. Now, representing talent and booking podcast opportunities for clients around the country.

Outlier Audio is a full service podcast booking agency with more than a decade of talent representation experience. With the rise of podcasts as both a means of enjoyment and a marketing tool, Spencer emphasizes the importance of talent representation for entreprepreneurs as the sole reason why Outlier Audio exists. He’s dedicated to uplifting and attracting visibility to entrepreneurs and business professionals with a passion and a purpose.

