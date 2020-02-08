Why Lazy Gardener Is a Solution That Every Plant Parent Must Get! (Photo Credit: File Image)

If you love plants but struggle to keep them healthy, then this solution is for you. A solution that every plant parent must get!

Lazy Gardener has two plant food sticks to help urban home gardeners to keep their plants healthy and thriving. Their simple plant food sticks take the guesswork out of fertilizing the

plants.

Plant food sticks is a fertilizer in the form of a stick. To feed your plant simply insert the sticks into the pot and you are done. Water as usual, and the stick will feed your plant nutrition for the

next two months.

There are two different types of sticks, developed for different nutrition needs of the plants. GreenStix helps plants have healthy green foliage and for them to grow tall and bushy. BloomStix is for flowering plants, plants with coloured leaves and for fruits.

Besides being easy to use, they are also highly effective. These are made from natural ingredients and have been specially crafted to provide proper and balanced nutrition to the plants. They also contain micro-nutrients like Molybdenum, Iron, Zinc, Manganese, Boron and Copper; which are essential for plants but are not made available to plants through the existing fertilizers.

If you would like to purchase these sticks for your plant babies, then you can head to their website (lazygardener.in). LazyGardener is a company by IIT graduate-entrepreneur-blogger-TEDx speaker Vinayak Garg. Born into a family of avid gardeners, Vinayak cherished memories of gardening as a kid. With his parents ageing and he caught up with the daily hustle his gardens seemed to miss the care and nature of earlier times. Vinayak just wanted to provide a simple solution for his parents. After experimentation, for about two years the first product was launched in June 2019:

The Plant Food Sticks by Lazy Gardener.

Lazy Gardener focused on creating an engaged community of urban and home gardeners. Within seven months, Lazy Gardener has amassed an active and growing community of gardeners: 85k+ on Instagram (@lazygardener.in) and 30k+ on Facebook. The community engages for plant-related tips, suggestions and also helps the community grow more greens.

Website: www.lazygardener.in

Instagram: https://instagram.com/lazygardener.in/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lazygardener.in/