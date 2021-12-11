Happy winters! But to make winter more than happy we have some of the best sex tips for you that will sizzle up your bedroom and HOW. The winter season sees an increased desire for sex, more comfort and steamy orgasms. However, despite the willingness, find it difficult to enjoy sex during the freezing weather due to the climate drop. To eliminate the fear of winter in the bedroom we have some of the best tips for you that will help you have a blissful sex life during winters. Winter Sex Tips: From Positions to Foreplay, Ways to Make Sex WAY Hotter During the Chilly Season FOR Best Orgasm.

Keep up The Sex Drive

Most people like the idea of sex during winters but the undressing part may bring in some major winter fears. It is important that you keep up the sex drive via different ways like a healthy diet and experimentation in sex life.

Keep the Body Warm

The body cannot warm up by going to bed suddenly. Always wear woollen clothes to keep your body warm during the winter season. Especially protect hands, mouth, feet, ears from cold. This will not spoil your health and the partner's mood.

Keep Your Clothes On

Do not open your or your partner's clothes immediately after going to bed. Talk first and give foreplay over the clothes a shot!

Include These Foods in the diet

In the winter season, consume items that will keep the body warm, such as ginger and black pepper. Ginger improves blood circulation and its flow to the private part as well.

Maintain Appropriate Room Temperature

Along with your body, you will also have to take special care of the temperature of the room. Many people ignore their room temperature. For this reason, the mood might deteriorate. You can:

Use room heater

Keep room windows closed

Lay carpet on the floor

Avoid wiping or washing the room every day

Take a Hot Shower

Why not take sex to the hot showers from your bedroom? Hot water is also helpful in getting rid of fatigue from your body.

Hot Beverages

You can make hot chocolate, coffee or tea for your partner. It can also help in swinging the mood. Both coffee and chocolates are known to increase libido.

Winter Sex Positions

You can try sex positions that work the best during the winters. Try to avoid any sex position for which you have to come out of the blanket or have to sit and lie on a table or chair, floor.

This may sound a bit strange, but wearing socks during sex gives you increased sexual pleasure. One study found out that when women wear socks during sex, they get orgasm sooner.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2021 09:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).